TV presenter Gloria Hunniford: ‘I could have been a casualty at Belfast’s Abercorn restaurant bombing’

TV star would sing at club, but in twist of fate reported at atrocity instead

The aftermath of the IRA's March 1972 bomb attack on the busy Abercorn cafe

An injured women is led away from bomb scene at the Abercorn restaurant in Belfast

Gloria Hunniford has revealed she could have been inside Belfast’s Abercorn restaurant 50 years ago this weekend when a bomb exploded, killing two young women and injuring 130 other people.

And the Portadown-born TV star says she broke down in a flood of tears soon afterwards as she prepared a radio report on the aftermath of the bombing she narrowly missed.

Gloria — who often sang in the upstairs Abercorn cabaret club — normally worked on local BBC programmes at the time but she found herself reporting on the city centre atrocity on Saturday, March 4, 1972, for the Today programme on Radio 4 in London, her first ever broadcast of its kind for the national network.

But Gloria (81) still can’t erase from her mind the distressing images she witnessed on a day that started off as just another weekend outing in Belfast but could have ended in a personal as well as a larger scale tragedy.

“I was shopping in town with my youngest son and I was thinking about calling into the Abercorn as we often did,” she said.

“It was a real drop-in place for families and we loved going in for a cup of tea and a sticky bun.”

But when Gloria heard the explosion and word spread about where it was, she and hundreds of other people headed for home, sharing the same gnawing feeling that it could have been them in the Abercorn in Castle Lane.

The award-winning presenter says: “The devastation caused by the bomb was unbelievable. And when it emerged that the bomb only had a small amount of explosives people could only wonder what damage a bigger device would have done.”

Two women, Janet Bereen and Ann Owens, were killed by the 5lb bomb left in a handbag by two young girls and among the injured were sisters Jennifer and Rosaleen McNern who both lost their legs in the blast as did Belfast man Jimmy Stewart.

After she was called in to report on the Abercorn attack, Gloria went to a building where the personal effects of the dead and the injured had been put on display.

And the impact of seeing the minutiae of people’s lives laid out on a large number of tables in front of her stunned the usually composed broadcaster.

“I was not prepared for the shock,” recalls Gloria.

“I wept openly. I’d encountered some terrible things in Northern Ireland before but I had never seen anything like that.

“I saw a really tough leather handbag that was blown as flat as a pancake from the inside out. Then there was a pair of tights with one leg missing.

“And on another table sat a child’s teddy bear with a charred ear on one side and burnt right down the other side.

“There were also bills for lunches and for purchases from the shops that day like vegetables and meat. The range of ordinary stuff that ordinary people had bought on an ordinary Saturday afternoon that would become so extraordinary was so distressing.”

Gloria also spotted an old-style small blue driver’s licence belonging to one of the girls who died in the Abercorn blast.

“One corner of it was burnt off,” says Gloria. “And then came the news that Janet Bereen’s father had been working as an anaesthetist at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, helping victims of the bomb, totally unaware that his own daughter had been killed. I have never forgotten that.”

Gloria admits she still finds it difficult to believe that anyone could have targeted a popular restaurant like the Abercorn that attracted customers from both sides of the community.

“The bombers would have known that the clientele came from right across the divide; that there would have been women and children in there. It was totally indiscriminate. Until the Abercorn there was a sense that the terrorists would not attack civilian targets. How wrong we were,” she says.

“The fact that I was so familiar with every bit of the Abercorn only increased my disgust at the fact that the bombers put a device in what was essentially a family space with all age groups enjoying a Saturday afternoon in town. It was such an innocent place.

“We all knew what bombs could do and where the bombers would normally strike but at least on many occasions there were warnings so that people could get to safety.”

With the Abercorn bombing, a telephone call was made to the Post Office in Belfast warning that there was a device at an unspecified location in Castle Lane.

The bomb in the Abercorn, which was believed to be the work of the IRA, exploded 60 seconds after the call which had come from a pub on the Falls Road.

Customers in the Abercorn cabaret club above the restaurant escaped injury but images of the wounded being led from the restaurant appeared on front pages around the world and are still haunting reminders of what was Northern Ireland’s most troubled year of the conflict.

One of the most powerful pictures showed a bloodied and dazed Tom McFarlane being helped away from the bombed-out restaurant.

He died at the age of 76 in June 2020 from pancreatic cancer and his family couldn’t give him a full funeral because of Covid-19 restrictions.

A three-year-old child Darren Trew, seen being carried away from the bomb scene by traffic warden Hugh Duncan, was later traced to his new home to Australia.

Gloria can scarcely credit that 50 years have now passed since she reported on the bombing for national radio.

“But I will never forget that what I was telling the Today listeners, explaining just how I had seen the finer details of people’s lives on those tables — whether it was an inscribed pen or a cheque book — the sort of things that anyone anywhere in the world would have been carrying about with them, ” she says.