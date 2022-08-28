TV sequel to Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner ‘coming to NI’

Second sequel to sci-fi classic the talk of the town, says film industry insider

Ridley Scott (83) says he’s not too keen on slowing down any time soon

Filming for a second sequel to Ridley Scott’s sci-fi masterpiece Blade Runner is heavily rumoured to be coming to Northern Ireland.

“Everyone’s talking about it and everyone wants a job on the production”, industry sources told this newspaper.

The 1982 classic, starring Harrison Ford and Rutger Hauer, enjoyed a renaissance in 2017 with the release of the long-awaited sequel Blade Runner 2049.

Now, Amazon Studios and director Scott are working together on another sequel, this time in the form of a TV series entitled Blade Runner 2099.

The show, announced towards the end of last year, could mean a second return for original star Harrison Ford, with Scott the executive producer.

Sources told Sunday Life rumours about the production coming to Northern Ireland were swirling around the industry as excitement builds.

While nothing official has been confirmed, there is a strong likelihood it could be shot on these shores.

Northern Ireland Screen declined to comment on the rumours.

When he announced the series, Scott said a pilot had already been written.

It was revealed in February that despite taking on the executive producer role, the director may helm a number of episodes.

That same month, it was reported that the project was in “priority development” at Amazon Studios, meaning the company was fast-tracking scripts, eyeing potential production dates and looking at recruiting staff.

The original Blade Runner is an adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

The film is set in a dystopian futuristic Los Angeles where synthetic humans known as replicants are bio-engineered to work on space colonies.

When a group of fugitive replicants escapes back to Earth, a ‘blade runner’ reluctantly agrees to hunt them down.

The movie was nominated for two Oscars, won three Baftas in 1983 and went on to become an icon of sci-fi cinema.

The 2017 sequel, set in 2049, starred Ryan Gosling as a replicant blade runner who uncovers a secret that threatens to destabilise society.

Ford and Edward-James Olmos reprised their original roles, with the film also featuring Ana de Armas, Dave Bautista and Jared Leto.

While the sequel won critical acclaim and numerous five-star reviews, it made only a modest return on its $185m budget.

As indicated by Blade Runner 2099’s title, the latest instalment of the neo-noir sci-fi franchise will be set 50 years after that sequel.

It is the latest big-money bet by Amazon, with the company set to release the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power next month at a reported cost of $465m.