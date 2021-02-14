TV's Anthea Turner sorry over 'fat shame' cartoon

A disability rights campaigner has criticised Anthea Turner for sharing an cartoon of an obese person on a mobility scooter wearing a facemask and clutching a McDonald's.

Dermot Devlin, from Co Tyrone, said the former Blue Peter presenter was guilty of fat-shaming and ableism.

The image, posted on Ms Turner's Twitter page but since deleted, depicted an obese woman telling a slim unmasked woman "Put a mask on! You're putting my health at risk!".

According to official statistics, nearly six in ten people who died with Covid in England last year were disabled.

Ex-kids' TV presenter Anthea Turner's tweet

Mr Devlin said he was hurt and shocked by Ms Turner's behaviour. "Whenever I was a child, she was one of the main presenters on Blue Peter, a show that prides itself on showing diversity, so it was a bit jarring when I saw her coming out with something like that," he added.

"It (Blue Peter) was a safe place for children and a place where people with differences were accepted.

"To feel targeted by her comments, however indirectly, is very hurtful. It was deleted and she put up a weak apology afterwards saying it was more about health than disability.

"As somebody who is clinically extremely vulnerable, it's very hurtful seeing so-called celebrities sharing this.

"She could have demonstrated her point in so many better ways that didn't involve the use of a mobility scooter and someone eating McDonald's.

"It's shaming people with disability, fat-shaming and poverty-shaming - there's an element of all three. Unfortunately, people like Anthea have a say in how people think and react. She should be more responsible about the things she posts."

After facing criticism, Ms Turner deleted the image and posted an apology.

She said: "Totally, apologies that the cartoon is clumsy - I'll take the rollicking on the chin. But this was never directed at people clinically ill. Covid has to give us a bloody big health wake-up call and we'd be nuts not to try and fix it."