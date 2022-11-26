Two Chinese men arrested for drugs trafficking and possessing around £132k worth of cannabis

A special court sitting in Dungannon on Saturday heard one of the accused, who has been sought by immigration authorities for five years, has “raised concerns around human trafficking”.

Pofen Huang (62) and his nephew Min Zhe Lin (31) of Old Baker’s Court, Belfast are charged with possessing and intending to supply cannabis as well as being concerned in its supply, on days between October and November this year.

A detective told the court how on November 24 officers stopped a silver Volkswagen Golf in the Spencer Road area of Londonderry and a search uncovered 9.5 kilos of suspected herbal cannabis.

The lone occupant of the car was a female driver who was arrested and currently remains in custody.

Prior to this Huang was observed exiting the train station after travelling from Belfast and placing a suitcase and rucksack into the Volkswagen, before getting into the rear.

The car left the station and stopped in the Duke Street area where Huang got out, carrying the rucksack.

Officers attended his home to carry out a search, but the co-accused Lin was inside and refused to open the door. Entry was forced and Lin attempted to evade police by jumping out a window.

Twelve kilos of suspected herbal cannabis was found in a bedroom and behind kick-boards in the kitchen. The estimated street value of the combined seized drugs is £132,000.

During interview Huang admitted delivering drugs to the Derry area on two occasions, having been instructed to do so by Lin.

On arrival he would receive further instructions including vehicle details to which he would bring the drugs, returning to Belfast immediately afterwards.

A defence solicitor for Huang said his client was staying with his nephew after coming from New Zealand last month and was due to remain in the UK until March 2023.

Opposing bail the detective pointed to a risk of flight, however a solicitor for Huang claimed this was “Speculation, with no supporting evidence.”

He said: “My client made certain admissions. This will be a complex investigation and it’s not unusual for matters such as this to take up to two years from arrest until finally dealt with in the Crown Court. He could reside at the Belfast address with additional conditions.”

It also emerged forged documents relating to Lin were discovered during the house search and enquiries with immigration authorities revealed he has been sought for around five years.

District Judge Alana McSorley refused bail for Huang and remanded both in custody to appear again by video-link at Derry Magistrates Court on December 22.