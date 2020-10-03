Two men appear in court charged with Ballymena murder of Donald Fraser-Rennie

Police and forensic officers at the scene of the murder investigation

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of Donald Fraser-Rennie in Ballymena.

They are Samuel Hugh John Atcheson (33) and Stephen Arthur Hunter (29), both from the town.

Mr Fraser-Rennie (33) was found dead at a flat in the Ballykeel estate on Wednesday.

Both men were brought before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday via videolink from police custody.

They are each charged with a single count of murder on a date unknown between September 28 and 30.

A barrister for Hunter, of Lanntara in Ballymena, told the court a second autopsy on the alleged victim’s body has been requested.

He said Hunter is being treated as a vulnerable adult and had an appropriate adult with him during police interviews.

The barrister added that a psychiatric assessment on his survivability in prison given his mental health issues has also been requested.

A solicitor for Atcheson, of Crebilly Road in the town, told the court that after police received a report of a dead man they attended the scene and interviewed his client.

He was then arrested and taken to a police station where he was interviewed again, this time with an appropriate adult and an intermediary.

No bail applications were made for either man and District Judge George Conner adjourned the case until October 29.