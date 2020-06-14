Two men on Xmas turkey theft charges

Two men have been sent for trial accused of a raft of shoplifting offences in the run-up to last Christmas.

Between them, 36-year-old Joseph McCabe and Brian Paul Ward (29) are accused of having stolen, or tried to have stolen, £464 worth of turkeys.

As well as turkeys McCabe and Ward are also alleged to have swiped Christmas decorations and razors.

Appearing at Craigavon Magistrates Court via videolink from prison, McCabe and Ward confirmed they were aware of the charges against them.

In total McCabe, whose address was given as c/o Maghaberry and Ward, from South Street in Portadown, are jointly accused in four counts of theft relating to £231 of Christmas decorations from The Range, four turkeys from Iceland and a lamb from Tesco.

While McCabe faces three further allegations of stealing turkeys from Iceland and attempting to steal razors from Iceland, Ward faces a further eight counts of theft and two of attempted theft.

Those charges relate to a total of seven turkeys, £140 of Yankee candles, groceries, £181 of Christmas decorations, aftershave worth £92 and razors.

All offences are alleged to have been committed on various dates between October 30 and December 16 last year.

None of the facts surrounding the charges were opened in court on Friday but during a short preliminary enquiry, a prosecuting lawyer submitted that the "legal papers and statements form the basis of a case to answer."

Remanding McCabe and Ward back into custody, District Judge Amanda Brady returned the case to Craigavon Crown Court and ordered the alleged thieves to appear for arraignment on a date to be fixed.