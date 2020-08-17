Two men pictured fighting outside Belfast police HQ

THIS is the moment two men decided to have a scrap in full view of Belfast's largest police station.

It happened yards from the gates of Musgrave police station in the city centre on Thursday evening of last week in front of shocked families shopping at the nearby Victoria Square centre.

Both men were seen by onlookers wrestling with each on the road at the junction of Upper Church Lane and Victoria Street.

The scene was just across the road from the station, which is the headquarters of the Belfast City District commanded by Chief Superintendent Jonathan Roberts.

The pair were broken up before officers arrived with both men remaining at the scene where they were held and spoken to by police.

Sergeant McAnally said: "We received a report of two males fighting on the road at 6.30pm.

"Officers attended to find the two men had separated. There were no reports of injuries. Both parties were spoken to by police at the time of the incident and inquiries are ongoing to establish what exactly occurred. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 1665 of 11/08/20."