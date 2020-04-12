Tyrone actor Fra Fee in touching tribute to NHS amid coronavirus pandemic

A Co Tyrone actor who took part in a heart-warming tribute to NHS workers has said he was delighted to have been involved.

Fra Fee appeared in a star-studded performance of the Les Miserables song Bring Him Home earlier this month as a tribute to frontline health staff.

The 32-year-old, who played Courfeyrac in the 2012 film adaptation of the musical, recorded his part of the song while making his way home.

"I was approached by my friend (and fellow Les Mis star) Scott Garnham, who came up with the idea," he said.

"He had set up a group made up of former cast members called the Barricade Boys. It's essentially their video.

"I was actually in the countryside before lockdown and I recorded my segments a while ago as I was making my way back to London.

"I did the show with Alfie Boe and a few other Jean Valjeans, so it's nice to see them in the video also.

"Les Mis has such a massive outreach with fans and is so universally loved that Scott thought it would be a wonderful gift to those in the health service and others saving lives to come up with a special rendition of the song.

"By doing something small, we might be able to help.

"It's a very poignant and impactful song and I personally have been really very touched by some of the responses, especially from health service workers."

The video for the track, which has been viewed almost 900,000 times, features West End stars and former Les Mis cast members Alfie Boe, Ramin Karimloo, John Owen-Jones, David Shannon, Alistair Brammer and Rob Houchen.

The song debuted on This Morning on March 30 with a special introduction from Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby - something Fra is very proud of.

"The fact Phil and Holly were able to present it on This Morning was amazing," he said.

"It was basically just trying to use the song as a message of hope.

"By staying at home, we are able to help our loved ones get back home.

Over the next few weeks it's important we remember why we are doing this - to help save lives and support people in the health service Fra Fee

"The more we repeat that message, the better.

"It seems to be people are taking on the message and it is getting through.

"Over the next few weeks it's important we remember why we are doing this - to help save lives and support people in the health service."

Fra, who lives in London, also spoke of how eerie the city feels during lockdown and how much the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted his career.

"I live near London Bridge. It's usually busy, but it has been weirdly quiet. It's crazy," he said.

"I was in the middle of a new Cinderella production, (but it) is now being shelved.

"I do worry a little about live theatre because it requires a lot of people under the same roof and in close proximity, but I suppose it's pointless even thinking about it for the time being."