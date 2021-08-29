Tyrone football fans jubilant as Red Hands stun Kerry

Ecstatic fans toast Tyrone after underdogs upset the odds to book All-Ireland final spot

Tyrone football fans celebrated a shock All-Ireland semi-final win over Kerry amid jubilant scenes across the county with Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill hailing the team as “warriors”.

The Covid-hit Red Hands upset the Kingdom 3-14 to 0-22 after extra-time at Croke Park to book a place in the All-Ireland final against Mayo.

Tyrone fans Caitlin O'Neill and Brannagh Coyle

The memorable victory will go down as one of Tyrone football’s greatest triumphs after they went into the game as huge underdogs following a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad with 20 players testing positive.

The match was postponed for 13 days earlier this month as a result with many making Kerry huge favourites but it was Tyrone who emerged victorious yesterday sending their fans into raptures.

Tyrone's Cathal McShane

Tyrone fans celebrate

Deputy first minister and proud Tyrone fan Michelle O’Neill tweeted her gratitude to the footballers with the Irish phrase “Tír Eoghan Abú” (Tyrone forever) adding: “Warriors!”

Speaking outside Mulligan’s bar in Cookstown, owned by former Tyrone forward Owen Mulligan, fans spoke of their emotions as the hard-fought game came to an end.

Tyrone fans Ronan McGeary,Darragh Corey and Donovan Wilson

Eoin, Jolene, Oliver and Kellie Boyle who watched the Tyrone and Kerry semi-final in Mulligans in Cookstown

Barry McElhatton said he never doubted Tyrone would come out on top, telling our reporter: “The game was electric, I always knew that Tyrone was gonna win it and they did, it’s incredible.

“When the final whistle went I was absolutely ecstatic, throughout the game I had belief in my own county of Tyrone and I’m confident we’ll beat Mayo no problem.

“The only thing Mayo’s good for is putting on my bread!”

Jack Mcgrath and Conor McGuigan celebrate

Tyrone fans Tom Collins, Jim Bloomer and Cameron Bloomer

Fellow fan Oliver Boyle said the nerves were building as the final whistle approached, saying: “We were excited, scared, full of anticipation, but it was great to get over the line. As soon as the final whistle went I was just overwhelmed with joy.

“It’s our first All-Ireland final in a few years so it’s good to see the boys there, it’ll be a tight game but I think they might just have enough to get it over the line, I think we’ll beat Mayo.

“Obviously I would say that as a Tyrone man but I think we will.”

Tyrone’s goalkeeper Niall Morgan celebrates with his wife Ciara

A young Tyrone fan cheering his team on

Meanwhile fellow supporter Liam McSloy said: “It was a very exciting game, it was nip and tuck, a good game of football, brilliant to watch. “At my age it was a lot for my heart to take but it held out terrible well so it did!”

Tyrone fans Ronan Devlin and Alfie McGuckin, Eimear Monaghan and Olivia Mullan celebrate

Tyrone fans enjoying the game

Some Tyrone fans were not so happy, however, as they watched the match live on RTE.

“What should have been a great day for Gaels across Tyrone was spoiled for many as they lost coverage of the game during a crucial period in the match. I have heard numerous reports of viewers losing coverage due to geo-blocking during extra time,” said SDLP West Tyrone MLA, Daniel McCrossan.

“I understand these issues may have been caused due to the game running late and the programme that was scheduled after being blocked to viewers in the North, but surely RTÉ knew extra-time was a possibility when putting together their schedule.”