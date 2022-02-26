U-turn on rule change over teachers from Republic coming to NI

LEGAL action has forced education chiefs in Northern Ireland to abandon an “irrational” Brexit-based decision to delay registering teachers who have qualified in the Republic.

A test case taken by Kirsty McGrath, who graduated in Dublin last summer and has been waiting over six months to get on the register, has prompted the dramatic U-turn.

Until the rules were changed last autumn any teacher who qualified in the south could immediately register with the General Teaching Council for Northern Ireland (GTCNI).

But according to legal papers submitted as part of Ms McGrath’s case “in or around September 2021 the Minister (the DUP’s Michelle McIlveen) took the decision to class teachers from the Republic of Ireland as ‘rest of the world’.”

It meant that those who recently qualified in the south faced a lengthy wait on being registered to practice in Northern Ireland despite there being a teacher shortage.

The Department has said it was a matter for the professional body and the minister had no role in the matter.

Ms McGrath, through her solicitors Donnelly and Wall, wrote to the Department of Education outlining their intention to seek a judicial review of the disputed decision.

Facing costly High Court action the GTCNI folded and Ms McGrath was added to the Northern Ireland teacher register last Tuesday.

This will open the floodgates for many more new registrations from teachers who have recently qualified in the south.

The climbdown was welcomed by solicitor Patrick Higgins who described it was “the right decision”.

In legal documents submitted to the Department of Education he argued that “the decision of the Minister to class applications from the Republic of Ireland as ‘rest of the world’ is an abuse of power, irrational and unreasonable”.

He described this as a breach of the Good Friday Agreement and articles 2 and 11 of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Higgins added: “The failure of the Department of Education to process Ms McGrath’s application is unlawful and unreasonable… with a teacher shortage in Northern Ireland this continued delay is impacting pupils, schools and teachers.”

Although it was named in legal papers the Department of Education has denied it, or Minister McIlveen, has any role on determining who can be a teacher in Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson said: “It is the GTCNI, as the professional registration body for teachers in Northern Ireland, which has a statutory duty to determine who should be a member of the teaching profession here, and neither the Minister nor the Department has a role in this process.

“The GTCNI has advised the Department that the assessment of Ms McGrath’s application has been completed and that she was registered as a teacher on 22 February 2022. The Department has no other comment to make at this time.”