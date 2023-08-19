U105’s Carolyn wins Great Taste award with Jamaican patties

U105 presenter Carolyn Stewart is celebrating after her Totally Hot NI company was named among the top food and drink producers globally this year.

Her business picked up a highly prized Great Taste award Star for its Mini Chicken Jamaican Patties.

Judges described them as generously filled, with a good balance of spices and a pleasing warmth.

They added: “These are great-looking parcels of savoury, spicy filling and golden pastry, giving an enticing, spicy aroma.

“The crisp pastry releases a well-judged filling, rich with well-balanced spices that give great complexity and length.

“Add some mango chutney and you are in spice heaven.”

Made with locally sourced ground chicken from Primacy Farm Butchers in Bangor, Carolyn’s patties are a delicious combination of spring onion, garlic and ginger, with scotch bonnet chillis, herbs and spices wrapped up in flaky butter pastry.

Carolyn is known throughout Northern Ireland as a celebrated DJ and U105 presenter, but she has also been cooking up a storm in the kitchen since 2016, when she set up Totally Hot NI to produce a range of hot pickles, marinades and sauces.

In May last year she added her Caribbean Patties to her product range.

This is her sixth Great Taste Award.

She said: “I am thrilled to have won a Great Taste Award for my Mini-Chicken Jamaican Patties.

“I have dreamt of this moment and I’m so proud to be adding the prestigious black and gold Great Taste badge of honour to my growing list of food awards.

“Since I first visited Jamaica many years ago, I have always loved their Caribbean patties.

“I’ve been trying to perfect my recipe for years and last year I knew I had it cracked with just the right combination of ingredients to introduce my very own authentic Jamaican patty range.”

“In May 2022 I moved from my home kitchen in Bangor to a new purpose-built kitchen unit at Townsend Enterprise Park in Belfast and since then my business has literally taken off.

“We’re now in St George’s Market every Friday to Sunday with our full range of products at my Patty Shack.

“We’re also available in more than 25 independent gourmet stockists across Northern Ireland.”