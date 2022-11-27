UB40 clueless over Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair murder bid

We had no idea he’d been shot until we got off the stage, reveals drummer

UB40’s drummer has revealed the band missed the drama surrounding the shooting of UDA chief Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair at their Botanic Gardens gig in Belfast in 1999.

Speaking on yesterday’s PM On Saturday radio show on Belfast247onair, Jimmy Brown said the band were clueless as the murder bid unfolded despite having a prime view of the carnage.

Adair was out on parole from the Maze Prison and watching the concert with his then wife Gina from the front row when he was shot at.

As the group belted out hits such as Red Red Wine and I’ve Got You Babe, a lone gunman shot the terror boss in the back of the head.

It is believed the bullet failed and splintered before a small part of it buried into his skull.

Johnny Adair

Asked by show hosts Paul Martin and Jenny Krieger to reveal their worst concert after four decades touring the world, Brown replied: “When they tried to take out a hit on Johnny Adair at our concert in Belfast.

“Incredibly none of us noticed — and it happened right in front of us in the front row. We were performing and I noticed a bit of a disturbance, but none of us had a clue someone had shot him and there had been a murder attempt until we got off [stage].

“The sound crew were saying, ‘Do you know what just happened? A paramilitary chief was shot right in the middle of your song’. We were trying to put the pieces together. Not one of us even heard the gunshot. It was mind-blowing. It has to be the craziest and worst thing that’s ever happened at one of our shows.

“The enormity and insanity of what had happened really kicked in when the police started contacting us some time later to give statements about what had happened. It was totally surreal.”

The rise of Johnny 'Mad Dog' Adair (Part One)

After the shooting, which was blamed on a drug dealer, Gina Adair said: “Johnny was out of jail on parole and we got tickets to see UB40 for a treat for my birthday.

“We’d been standing for a while when suddenly there was a loud crack and shouting and Johnny slumped down beside me.

“I heard someone shouting, ‘It’s Johnny Adair’. I heard screaming, really frightened screaming, and then I realised it was me. I was hysterical.

“I tried to grab Johnny — he was still conscious and he was groaning, holding his head — but then these fellas started kicking him while he was on the ground.

“I didn’t believe he’d been shot in the head until the doctors handed me the bullet they took out of his skull. “

UB40 are hoping for a less dramatic return to Belfast when they play the Ulster Hall on December 9.