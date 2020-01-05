UDA blamed as police probe Carrick death
The South East Antrim UDA was last night being blamed for beating a man to death in Carrickfergus after he was involved in a fist fight with one of its senior members.
The body of a man in his 40s was found at a house in the Woodburn estate yesterday.
UDA sources and neighbours told Sunday Life that a local man, described as "harmless", was involved in a fist fight on Friday evening with a leading Carrickfergus UDA member. It is claimed a UDA gang later attacked him in his home.
The gang responsible is part of the faction which killed ex-Carrick UDA commander Geordie Gilmore and his pal Colin Horner during separate shootings in a 2017 feud.
Ulster Unionist MLA for East Antrim John Stewart confirmed "a serious incident" had occurred.
On Twitter, he wrote: "I have just spoken with senior PSNI officers dealing with a serious incident in Woodburn, Carrickfergus. The area around a house on Ashleigh Park remains cordoned off with a large police presence."