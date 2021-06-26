UDA boss ‘Skidmark’ issues ‘bullet in head’ threat to members who talk to Sunday Life

A hated South East Antrim UDA ‘commander’ has warned his men that they will get a bullet in the head if they are found to be talking to Sunday Life.

Crime boss ‘Skidmark’ — who runs the terror gang in the Rathcoole estate in Newtownabbey — made the chilling threat at an emergency UDA meeting that he called earlier this month.

It was in response to a series of articles in this newspaper exposing his drug dealing, extortion and involvement in recent rioting.

One SEA UDA member told us: “Skidmark stood up and said he knows there are touts in his team and when he finds out who they are they will be getting a bullet in the head.

“He also denied that a Rathcoole UDA man, who he named, is his second-in-command. That’s just plain weird, why would he say something like that?”

Insiders believe Skidmark’s days as Rathcoole SEA UDA boss are numbered after he was seen getting a grilling by a senior figure in the organisation during a recent loyalist anti-protocol protest in Carrickfergus.

“This fella who gave him the dressing down is the SEA UDA 1st Battalion leader, and is also the brother-in-law of the ‘military commander’ of the SEA UFF,” added our source.

“He is Skidmark’s boss and is quiet, not at all flashy and has a lot of respect from loyalists. He was seen telling Skidmark to get into his car at the Carrickfergus anti-protocol protest. It was like a headmaster ordering a naughty schoolboy to his office.”

Rathcoole residents have also contacted Sunday Life separately to warn of attempts by the SEA UDA to set up a front community group to get its hands on government investment grants earmarked for the estate. Locals say a convicted rioter is at the centre of the plan and have warned that public money could end up in the pockets of the terror gang.

They also spoke of their fears over next month’s Eleventh night bonfire in the estate which has been a magnet for trouble in the past.

Last year drunken SEA UDA members hijacked and burnt a car belonging to a local man, ridiculously claiming they thought he was a republican.

On the same night a young relative of Skidmark, who is a drug dealer, broke a bottle over the head of a veteran loyalist.

Rather than be given a punishment beating, which would be normal practice, he avoided being sanctioned because of his family links to Skidmark.