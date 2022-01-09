UDA branded hypocrites over threat to heroin addict who was forced onto Belfast streets at Christmas

Gary Fisher’s gang, who forced vulnerable woman to sleep on streets, protect a heroin dealer behind bars

South East Antrim UDA thugs have been branded “hypocrites” for forcing a heroin addict from her home while continuing to allow a heroin dealer to be held on a loyalist prison wing.

Natalie Graham spent Christmas sleeping on the streets of Belfast after being warned by police that the terror gang was planning to kill her at her old Shore Crescent flat.

The 26-year-old’s heroin dependency is among the reasons why she was targeted.

But what the SEA UDA is less keen for the public to know is that while it is threatening vulnerable addicts, it is also protecting a convicted heroin dealer in jail.

Jamie ‘Jay’ Smith — who is serving a life sentence for the 2011 murder of rival criminal Dougie Morrison in Bangor — is a guest of the SEA UDA on the segregated Bush House loyalist wing of Maghaberry Prison.

Jamie 'Jay' Smith, a convicted killer and heroin dealer

Before being caged he was heavily involved in SEA UDA drug dealing and setting up a cocaine importation route into Northern Ireland from his native Liverpool.

The 43-year-old is also a convicted heroin dealer, a fact not lost on UVF prisoners at Bush House who are angry about his presence on the wing.

Loyalist sources say the SEA UDA’s sheltering of Smith, while it threatens heroin addicts, shows the hypocrisy of the crime gang led by veteran mob boss Gary Fisher.

Gary Fisher leads the South East Antrim UDA

It previously kneecapped a 47-year-old woman in Newtownabbey over false allegations she had invited heroin dealers into the Rathcoole estate.

“If you make huge amounts of money for the SEA UDA, like the heroin dealer Jay Smith has, you’ll be protected,” said an insider.

“But if you’re just an addict like Natalie Graham, who hasn’t a penny to her name, you’ll be threatened or attacked.

“If anything shows the hypocrisy of the SEA UDA then this is it — it is nothing more than a crime gang wrapped in an Ulster flag. The SEA UDA has done more damage to loyalism than republicans ever could.”

Local loyalists told Sunday Life the targeting of Natalie Graham was sanctioned by a convicted SEA UDA extortionist who lives in the Shore Road area.

“He runs the SEA UDA in Shore Crescent and would have given the okay for the threats against the girl,” added our insider.

Recalling the moment PSNI officers called to her Shore Crescent home last month with the warning, Natalie said: “The police informed me the UDA is planning to kill me and I had 24 hours to leave the country.

“When I went back to the house later to collect some things the inside had been wrecked and threats had been sprayed on the walls.

“I spent Christmas sleeping outside the Grand Opera House with all these bags of clothes. I’m trying to get into a hostel, but God knows how long that will take.”

Natalie believes she was threatened because she is battling heroin addiction and has made statements to police naming senior UDA figures in north Down as having sexually abused her as a child.

She also denied making the lives of her neighbours in Shore Crescent a misery by drug taking and partying.

She added: “I’m not a partier, I would hardly have anyone around to my house. I would rather sit in and drink on my own all day, I like it that way. When I was taking heroin I would do it on the streets, not at home.”

Natalie, who has been heroin-free for several months and is on a methadone recovery programme, is now trying to find temporary accommodation in a Belfast hotel.