UDA chief Gary Fisher stays away as pals pay respects at leading member’s funeral

Procession a who’s who of leading loyalists, but South East Antrim brigadier conspicuous by absence at Rathcoole send-off

UDA boss Gary Fisher was nowhere to be seen at the funeral

Convicted UDA bomber Stanley Curry (11) at the funeral of Ben Hunter last week

Loyalists Perry Clements (7), Rab Lough (8), Mark Doyle (9) and Lee McCord (10) at the funeral for Ben Hunter

Loyalists Brian Dickson (5) and Harry 'Turtle' Smyth (6) at the funeral of Ben Hunter last Monday

Among the mourners were Andre Shoukri (1), Robert 'Younger' Young (2), William Fleming (3) and Willy Doyle (4)

Crime boss Gary Fisher is so paranoid about being pictured he avoided the funeral of one of his best pals.

The South East Antrim UDA terror chief was not among the 100 relatives and friends walking behind the coffin of Ben Hunter who was buried last Monday.

The loyalist was cremated at Roselawn after a service at his home in the Rathcoole estate in Newtownabbey.

Despite being a leading SEA UDA member, the family of the 41-year-old, who died from a massive heart attack, insisted on a non-paramilitary funeral. But the mourners included several convicted terrorists, criminals and leading loyalists.

Among them were ex-North Belfast UDA leader Andre Shoukri, and UDA gunman Harry ‘Turtle’ Smyth, who was jailed for 12 years for trying to kill Johnny Adair.

Convicted UDA bomber Stanley Curry was in attendance, as was drug dealer William Doyle and fraudster Perry Clements.

Leading Newtownabbey loyalists Robert ‘Younger’ Young, Brian Dickson, William Fleming, Mark Doyle, Rab Lough — Fisher’s son-in-law — and Lee McCord also walked in the funeral cortège.

But conspicuous by his absence was Gary Fisher — the SEA UDA ‘brigadier’ who was Ben Hunter’s paramilitary boss.

Loyalists Brian Dickson (5) and Harry 'Turtle' Smyth (6) at the funeral of Ben Hunter last Monday

Loyalist sources say the veteran terror chief has become a virtual recluse over fears he is being targeted by the National Crime Agency (NCA) as well as the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

“Ben Hunter’s funeral was like a ‘who’s who’ of loyalists in Rathcoole, but there was no sign of Fisher walking behind the coffin. His second-in-command was there hiding among the crowd, but he wasn’t,” said a UDA insider.

“Fisher thinks the NCA is going after him financially and he rarely leaves his home in Greenisland. He is a very wealthy man and has got it into his head that if he manages to stay out of the media the authorities will forget about him.

“Fisher is really paranoid, to the point where he won’t even meet most UDA members to discuss business. If you want to see him you have to go through a third party.”

The SEA UDA makes millions of pounds per year from crime rackets, with the sale of drugs providing by far the biggest income.

However, Fisher’s men have been hit hard by the PSNI in recent months with arrests and seizures costing the terror gang a fortune.

Loyalists Perry Clements (7), Rab Lough (8), Mark Doyle (9) and Lee McCord (10) at the funeral for Ben Hunter

Last Friday the SEA UDA-linked dealer Tyler Johnston was jailed for 16 months for possessing cocaine with intent to supply. Although not a member of the terror gang, the 23-year-old sold its drugs.

Johnston was arrested by police transporting 350g of cocaine through Carrickfergus in 2020. He told detectives he agreed to move the package for members of a paramilitary organisation to clear an £8,500 debt ran up by a family member.

Johnston’s decision to work for the UDA surprised loyalists because when he was just nine years old, he was beaten with a baseball bat by its members who wrecked his family home. The drug dealer is officially the youngest person in Northern Ireland to be targeted in a punishment-style attack.

Read more Gary Fisher’s UDA drug cartel crumbling as infighting chips away at empire

The UDA cocaine rackets are overseen by a Rathcoole-based bully-boy. He was given the job of distributing its drugs after the terror gang’s William ‘Duck’ McTaggart was jailed at the end of 2021.

With so many SEA UDA dealers in court in the past year, he has been forced to turn to a sidelined loyalist to move his cocaine and cannabis.

This hated individual used to be the UDA’s Rathcoole ‘commander’ but was stood down and beaten in the summer of 2021 amid complaints he was terrorising the community.

Insiders say he has spent the time since then trying to worm his way back into the leadership’s “good books”, and is now running drug errands for the gang’s new distributor.

Our source added: “This fella thinks he’s back in the good books, but the (new distributor) couldn’t care less about him. He’s only being used and is too dumb to realise it.”