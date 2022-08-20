UDA chief Price admits obstructing police officers

Although 52-year-old Adrian Price did not attend Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, his defence solicitor Patrick Higgins confirmed “it’s a guilty plea to obstructing police” but added that Price would be denying assaulting police.

Price’s alleged accomplice, 43-year-old William McCabe, admitted assaulting police but the lawyer confirmed that McCabe “denies obstruction.”

The more serious charge levelled against the pair, of perverting justice on May 21 and 22 last year by removing evidence from a crime scene, was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Applying for the case to be adjourned for two weeks, Mr Higgins said he had written “asking for a copy of the body worn footage” taken by police at the scene of the incident.

Price, from Bristol Park, and McCabe, from Weavers Grange, were initially charged at the end of May last year and the court heard how the charges arose from an incident in Weavers Grange when officers seized a broken baseball bat during their investigations into allegations of assault and intimidation.

Detective Constable Walker said that a woman and two men had driven into Weavers Grange on May 21 but were confronted by seven men, allegedly including Price and McCabe, and threatened with a baseball bat.

According to the witnesses, McCabe went into his house and retrieved a gun which he then allegedly handed to Price who fired it into the air.

Officers investigating that incident had seized a broken baseball bat but the court heard that Price and McCabe allegedly wrestled it from them during a street fight.

“There’s continuing incidents in Weavers Grange,” the police officer told District Judge Mark Hamill, who asked if it had a background of paramilitary involvement or organised crime gangs.

The detective told him: “Police believe it’s a paramilitary organisation with a stronghold in Weavers Grange,” claiming that Price had used the bat “to attack his son and smash the windscreen of a car.”

In April police issued an appeal for information following an incident when a man was trailed out of his car by a gang in Weavers Grange and beaten with a baseball bat.

At one stage Price had been one of five men accused of the loyalist feud murder of Colin Horner who was gunned down in front of his toddler son and horrified shoppers at Sainsbury’s in Bangor in May 2017.

While the other four confessed to the killing and were jailed for life with minimum terms between 15 and 16 years, Price pleaded guilty to a charge of withholding information about the murder and walked free from Belfast Crown Court in January 2019 when his 12-month jail sentence was suspended for two years.

Police previously told a court they believe Price is in a “command position” of the South East Antrim UDA’s Newtownards faction.