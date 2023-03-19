UDA coke courier handed fine and points for speeding

A personal trainer turned £10,000 cocaine courier for the UDA has been handed a fine and points for speeding.

Heavily-tattooed Chris Djorjani admitted travelling at 39mph along the Cullybackey Road in Ballymena back in September 2021 — where the limit is 30.

Djorjani was issued with a fixed penalty notice at the time but he failed to take up the offer.

His solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court that Djorjani simply failed to send in the paperwork, adding that while he is on benefits at the moment, he is trying to “get back into the working world.”

For the speeding offence the judge imposed a £100 fine and three points.

What he didn’t hear, however, was that just over six weeks after Djorjani was caught speeding, he was caught transporting £10,000 worth of cocaine for the South East Antrim UDA.

Djorjani, originally from Ballymena but now living on the Skeagh Road in Dromore, had been a passenger in a car pulled over by suspecting cops.

But when officers went to start a search, Djorjani took to his heels and bolted, dropping a package in the process.

He was eventually arrested in a field, and the package he dropped contained 250 grams of cocaine worth around £10,000.

Earlier court hearings were told that Djorjani “is part of a drugs organised crime gang and has links to the South East Antrim UDA”.

When he was sentenced Judge Roseanne McCormick said it was clear he was “close enough to the source that he was entrusted to deliver such a valuable package”.

“It’s a Class A drug and it wrecks havoc on the lives of all that it touches,” said the judge, adding that as Djorjani is an addict, he ought to have known the “misery” his package would have resulted in if it had made its intended destination.

Djorjani must complete 100 hours of community service and spend three years on probation. The judge warned the 39-year-old that any breach will see him jailed.