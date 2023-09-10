UDA thug tore out clumps of ex’s hair and wrecked her home in drunken rage

Brute cleared of Geordie Gilmore murder admits assault

Loyalists celebrate outside court after three men were acquitted of the Geordie Gilmore murder

A UDA man acquitted of murder during the 2017 loyalist feud has been convicted of battering his girlfriend and pulling lumps out of her hair during a vicious drunken domestic assault.

‘Scotch’ Brian Roy McLean (41) admitted attacking his now ex-partner and smashing up her flat at Laganside Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was initially charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, but after extensive negotiations between counsel he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of common assault, as well as criminal damage.

McLean, nicknamed ‘Scotch’ after his native Scotland, was one of three men who were tried and acquitted of the murder of Geordie Gilmore in Carrickfergus in 2017.

Brian McLean

Laganside Magistrates Court heard last week how the victim had been asleep on the sofa at her home in Newtownards when McLean turned up drunk in the late afternoon and started attacking her.

Two constables attended the address following the victim’s frantic 999 call, and body-worn footage from the pair was played at a previous court hearing.

In the video a very distressed woman, who has clumps of hair missing from her head, breathlessly explains what she was subjected to and says how she fears for the safety of her pet rabbit.

“He trailed me out of the house by the hair. He was punching me and he wrecked the place. I don’t know what triggered him. He’d been drinking,” she says.

“I was sleeping on the sofa and he just started punching me and pulling me by the hair. He’s damaged everything and broke a lamp. My wee rabbit is still in there.”

Prosecutors told the court a mattress was thrown on top of the victim as the attack began, with officers discovering “two to three clumps” of hair that were ripped from her head inside the house.

After making the initial complaint to police, the victim subsequently “disengaged from the process” and has since moved away from the area, the court was told.

Defence lawyers for McLean tried to have the case thrown out due to the lack of a complainant and what they said was insufficient evidence to convict, but this was rejected.

Convicting him, the magistrate told the court: “Given the circumstances and domestic nature of the incident, I think it’s probably better we get pre-sentence report.”

McLean is now living in Carrickfergus, having left Newtownards amid the chaos of the ongoing UDA feud in the area.

In March 2021, McLean (39) and his elder brother Alexander ‘Sanders’ McLean (43) were each sentenced to two years’ probation at Craigavon Crown Court for trying to sneak drugs onto the loyalist wing of Maghaberry Prison.

The smuggling plot took place in 2017 during a jail visit by Sanders to Scotch Brian, who was on remand charged with the murder of rival loyalist Geordie Gilmore. He was later cleared of involvement.

McLean, alongside Robert Darren McMaw (34), of Kilgreel Road, Antrim, and his younger brother Samuel David McMaw (30), of Starborg Road, Kilwaughter in Larne, were acquitted of the murder, the attempted murder of another man and possession of a firearm with intent in May 2019.

After a lengthy judgment which took the trial judge four-and-a-half hours to deliver, Mr Justice McAlinden said he had not been persuaded “beyond a reasonable doubt’’ about the guilt of all three in the murder. The verdict was met with cheers from the defendants in the dock along with associates inside and outside the courtroom.