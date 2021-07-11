UDA veterans angry over order to help build Rathcoole bonfire

South East Antrim UDA veterans have spoken of their anger at being forced to spend the past two weeks building a bonfire for two drug dealers who lead the terror gang in the Rathcoole estate.

The same thugs make a fortune selling cocaine and ecstasy at the annual Eleventh night celebrations on Rathmullan Drive.

Last year was chaos when one of their drugged-up relatives bottled a longstanding SEA UDA member, while others hijacked and set on fire a local man’s car which they claimed belonged to “republicans”.

Fearing a repeat of these shameful scenes older loyalists contacted Sunday Life to tell of how they had been ordered to stack the bonfire with pallets.

One said: “They had one middle-aged fella climbing up the bonfire who can barely climb into bed.

“If these two idiots want to have a bonfire at the Diamond they should build it themselves, instead of ordering people to do it for them.

“Half the old-timers building it won’t even go near it because of the amount of drugs being taken — it will be like a rave.”

SEA UDA insiders explained how the bonfire has been moved to the other side of Rathmullan Drive due to social homes being built on the old site.

Ironically, builders at the development were threatened by the terror gang with sinister graffiti referencing them appearing at the entrance to the Rathcoole estate.

The area around the Diamond is now plastered in UDA flags, partly in response to the rival UVF making moves into what is considered a UDA heartland.

Our source added: “It’s going to be mental down here on the Eleventh night. The UDA ‘commanders’ had people out at Tesco stockpiling bottles of beer which they are planning on selling at the bonfire at double the price, along with their drugs.

“What they need to realise is that UDA veterans are not going to stop exposing them in the media until they are stood down and replaced.”

Craigyhill bonfire in Larne. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

PressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 10th July 2021 Visitors view the Craigyhill bonfire in Larne. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

PressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 10th July 2021 Craigyhill bonfire stands tall overlooking Larne. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

PressEye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 10th July 2021 Craigyhill bonfire stands tall overlooking Larne. Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye