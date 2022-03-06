Ukraine crisis: Fermanagh photographer captures humanity and anguish as mums stream across border with sobbing kids in arms, while men head the other way to fight

NI photographer captures the humanity as well as the hurt as families part ways at Polish border

Amongst all the sorrow there were small moments of joy as can be seen here when a little girl and her mum wave out at another person from their bus. Picture: Ronan McGrade

A mother comforts her upset son after crossing the border into Poland. Picture by Ronan McGrade

These Ukrainian children travelled to Poland with their mother from Zaporizhia and were in good spirits

An elderly Ukrainian woman is overcome with emotion and anger as she shouts "Putin! Putin! Putin!" through her tears. Picture: Ronan McGrade

AS the horror in Ukraine intensifies a Fermanagh photographer has told of the desperation and human kindness he witnessed at the Polish border.

The crisis in eastern Europe continues to escalate with Vladimir Putin issuing a chilling warning to the West yesterday as he labelled economic sanctions a “declaration of war”.

With shells raining down on cities across Ukraine and casualties mounting Ronan McGrade (41), from Enniskillen, travelled to Poland to document the humanitarian crisis.

Mr McGrade says he saw distraught mothers carrying their shell-shocked children across the frontier while people from all over Europe arrived to help.

The freelance photographer spent last week in the Polish border village of Medyka and the nearby train station of Przemysl, both of which have seen massive influxes of Ukrainian refugees since the war began.

Speaking to Sunday Life he said: “In Medyka it was a steady stream of people making their way across the border on foot, there were many mothers carrying sobbing children and bags in their arms.

A little girl gets the bus at Przemysl refugee reception

“The kids were often walking with little backpacks and carrying their teddies, I saw one lady wheeling a small child in a shopping trolley along with her luggage.

“They were carrying all their earthly possessions in their two hands, it was notable how few males there were, it was mostly women and children, the men had stayed behind to fight presumably.

“Rather than having lost hope they were 100 per cent steadfast, there was an amazing dignity despite the trauma they had been through.

“I did see men but mostly en route in the opposite direction on their way to fight in Ukraine and it was really strange as they were all in high-spirits.

“They were very happy and confident in their decision to go back and fight, it was almost as if they were accepting of the fate which lay ahead, whether that be positive or otherwise.”

In Przemysl, a Polish train station 20km outside Medyka which is doubling up as a refugee centre, Ronan said the human spirit on display was moving.

He continued: “You had regular trains coming in from Lviv in Ukraine dropping off trainloads of people 24 hours a day.

“People from across Europe were there trying to help out, the generosity was quite overwhelming at times.

“The mood was very sombre, it was a very muted atmosphere, but extraordinary human kindness was there to see.

“There were people with signs offering lifts to cities across Poland and people who had come from as far as Germany and the Netherlands by road to offer help and transport.

“It was difficult to watch, I have a young family so I can only imagine what these people are going through.

“There were children crying in the arms of their mothers, they didn’t understand what was happening.

“The mix of emotions for people getting off the trains was quite remarkable too, you could see the relief that they had arrived in Poland and were safe but you could also see the torment they were going through, it was etched in their faces.

“They had obviously been through very harrowing experiences just to make it as far as Poland but that is only the first step in what is going to be a very long and difficult journey.

“Most of them had no plan beyond getting to Poland, people were on ground mats and blow-up beds just trying to get some respite.

“I photographed one family and the children were all quite smiley and happy but you could see it was because the mother was shouldering the burden, she was shielding them from all the worry and anxiety.

“It was her that was carrying all the fear and horror, it was written all over her face, that was quite extraordinary.”

Yesterday Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed the western world’s raft of economic sanctions on his country were equivalent to a declaration of war.

Speaking on state television he said: “These (sanctions) are methods of fighting against Russia.

“These sanctions that you can see are equivalent to declaring a war, thankfully it has not come to an actual war but we understand what these threats are about.”

He went on to claim the war effort in Ukraine is on track and insisted the Russian army would “fulfil its aims”.

Putin also warned Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as “participation in the armed conflict”.

A ceasefire to evacuate residents from two cities in Ukraine quickly fell apart yesterday amid reports the Russians ignored the proposed ceasefire and continued to bombard both locations.

The Russian defence ministry said early on Saturday that it had agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces for Mariupol, a strategic port in the south-east, and the eastern city of Volnovakha. The vaguely worded statement did not make clear how long the routes would remain open however and a short time later Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said the ceasefire had failed.

Deputy Head of the President’s Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said: “The Russian side is not holding to the ceasefire and has continued firing on Mariupol itself and on its surrounding area. Talks with the Russian Federation are ongoing regarding setting up a ceasefire and ensuring a safe humanitarian corridor.”