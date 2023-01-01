Ukrainian mother thanks Northern Ireland medical staff for giving her gift of life

Alyona Vlah is back home in Lurgan after surviving brain surgeries

Alyona Vlah (left) with her mother Elena. Alyona had a brush with death. Picture by Peter Morrison

Alyona Vlah from Lurgan who is extremely grateful to all the staff at the RVH hospital who cared for her when she was in ICU. Picture by Peter Morrison

A Ukrainian woman living in Co Armagh has thanked the “angels” of the NHS for giving her the gift of life this New Year.

Alyona Vlah (47) was left fighting for her life last May, when after three emergency brain surgeries doctors gave her only a 10% chance of survival.

Now after a joyful Christmas at home with her family in Lurgan, Alyona is overwhelmed with gratitude for the medical teams who saved her life.

Although still clearly traumatised by her brush with death, foremost in her mind are the people who gave her another Christmas with her family — the NHS staff at Craigavon Area Hospital, the Royal Victoria Hospital and the brain injury team now helping her recover at home.

Tears of gratitude flow as she says: “I do believe in angels and they come in the form of nurses and doctors.

“I pray every day for each and every one of them.

“The doctors who saved my life and the nurses and auxiliary staff who cared for me were all amazing.

“They brushed my hair, washed me, fed me, changed me and supported me in every way; they really couldn’t do enough for me.

“Even the team who now visit me from Edenderry House in Portadown every week to help with my recovery are fantastic. I can never find the words to say thank you or show them how much I appreciate what they did for me.”

Alyona was a dance teacher in her native Ukraine and ran a class in Lurgan before her brain trauma.

She came to Northern Ireland 15 years ago from Bulgaria where the family had been living, when her husband Tony, who is a skilled welder, was offered a good job here.

A mum of two and grandmother to six-year-old Daria, her oldest girl Maria (28) now lives in Bulgaria while youngest, Lena (23) settled with her parents in Lurgan.

Because of the war in Ukraine, Alyona’s mum Elena who had been living without electricity and heat in her home, has recently moved to stay with her daughter’s family in Lurgan.

As Alyona speaks little English, it fell to daughter Lena to translate her mum’s Russian for medical staff when her health took a sudden turn for the worst last May.

Lena admits that when her mum took gravely ill she feared that as a foreigner who did not speak English, Alyana might not get the best service available. She is happy to admit that she couldn’t have been more wrong.

She explains: “The support we received from everyone in the community and the hospital was overwhelming.

“At first I did worry that because we are from a different country and mum didn’t speak English that we might not be treated as well as someone from here.

“They went above and beyond for her and the care she got was truly amazing.”

Lena recalls how life suddenly became terrifying when her mum, who had been treated for migraines for many years, took ill: “Mum had a fall at home on May 6 which she couldn’t remember because we think she blacked out.

“Dad wanted to take her to hospital but she wouldn’t go. The next day she was getting worse and spent all day in bed which wasn’t like her.

“Then at 6am on the Sunday morning mum just told dad ‘I’m bad, bring me to hospital’. She can’t remember waking up and saying this.”

A concerned Tony brought his wife to Craigavon Area Hospital where she was admitted. Tests revealed she had a mass in her brain which was a suspected brain tumour.

Lena says: “The doctors said they didn’t know how bad it was but that it was very serious and possibly life threatening.

“Mum didn’t understand. I had to tell her and I remember thinking ‘how am I even going to say this’ but she was too ill to realise how bad things were. Dad and I were terrified. I went into the bathroom and cried my eyes out.”

Alyona’s headaches continued to get worse and in the early hours of May 11 she was transferred by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital where doctors were waiting to take her straight to theatre for surgery.

When they opened her up it was discovered she had a 35mm abscess on her brain which was leaking pus which had to be drained away.

However, within hours Alyona was being rushed back to theatre when the poisonous fluid continued to build up.

A second opening in her skull allowed doctors to insert a tube to administer a drain and an antibiotic. However, the worst wasn’t over yet.

A few days later Alyona faced a third surgery to once again drain the fluid which continued to seep into her brain from the abscess.

She then spent eight days in a medically-induced coma in intensive care.

At this stage the family doctors told her distraught family that they did not know what the outcome might be.

Lena recalls: “She had so many tubes and wires coming out of her. I asked the doctors if they could give us hope and they said they couldn’t.

“They said mum was critically ill and if she wakes up she might not be able to walk again. They said she might not even recognise us.

“They did so many tests and they couldn’t find the cause of the abscess.

“They said there was only a 10% chance she would survive. Daddy was crying and I was crying, I could not accept that mum would not be coming back to us.”

Alyona amazed her family and medical teams when she defied the odds and regained consciousness and immediately started to make a speedy recovery.

On June 5, for the first time since she went to hospital in early May, husband Tony was able to take her outside in a wheelchair.

However the joy of seeing his wife finally on the mend was short lived when the family were called to the hospital in the early hours of the next morning after Alyona took a turn for the worst.

Lena explains: “Mum started coughing and feeling shortness of breath. She pressed the button to call the nurses and they were there within seconds.”

Translating for her mum, Alyona herself explains what happened: “It was like a light switch. Everything started to get darker and I thought it was the end. I couldn’t breathe and I couldn’t hear anything.

“Then I came out of it and my chest felt like it was on fire and I blacked out again. I had no pain but I remember I felt a real peace and I felt guilty for leaving my family. I thought I was dying.”

Once again she was rushed to surgery where doctors couldn’t risk putting her under aesthetic so soon after her previous surgeries.

They discovered she had blood clots in both lungs which had completely filled with blood.

Lena says: “The blood was blocking mum from breathing. The doctor later said he had never seen anything like it in his career.”

The family was thrilled when on June 30 Alyona was allowed home where she continued to take antibiotics intravenously for another month.

Still getting her strength back nine months on, she has not yet regained full use of her hands and her walking is unstable preventing her from leaving the house on her own.

Her recovery will continue for some time to come but Alyona and her family are just happy that she is alive.

Her daughter Lena adds: “It is a slow process and sometimes she gets really frustrated at herself for the things she can’t do now because she was such an active person. Mum just feels so grateful to be here and from the bottom of her heart wants to express her gratitude to the amazing hospital team who saved her life.

“She hopes to go to the Royal Victoria Hospital soon and say thank you in person to everyone who helped her.”