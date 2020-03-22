Ulster University students may be on the hook for campus rent

Many students have moved home due to the virus (Photo by Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph)

Ulster University students with outstanding accommodation fees may still be expected to pay despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of students across Northern Ireland have been thrown into chaos following the spread of Covid-19 and the subsequent closure of campuses and cancellation of exams.

Many have returned to their family homes despite having several months left to run on their university accommodation.

When asked if students would remain liable for remaining payments, Ulster University said it was yet to make a decision but would work to support students. A spokesperson said: "We understand that this is an extremely worrying time for our students.

"The university is currently assessing its position in relation to university student accommodation rental agreements, but has not yet made a decision.

"Based on current public health and Government advice, our accommodation remains open as normal and students are being fully supported to stay in their university homes."

Ulster University added that it is also "actively considering whether it may be possible to bolster our Ulster University Hardship Fund to support those students suffering from genuine financial hardship at this time".