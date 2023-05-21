‘Undaunted’ line about Perry is just dissidents trying to cover up failure: cop

Saoradh were straight out of the blocks with “propaganda” defending pensioner after she was jailed

A top cop has blasted as “propaganda” a declaration by the New IRA’s political wing that Fionnghuale Perry will be “undaunted” by her stint behind bars.

Not long after the pensioner was jailed for collecting information for dissident republicans, Saoradh posted its support online – while predictably taking a swipe at others who’ve long left the past behind.

“Nuala is as well respected a republican as they come, and has been involved in every aspect of the Irish freedom struggle for the entirety of her life,’’ the statement said.

“From one of the oldest republican families in Belfast, she will be undaunted by this sentence despite being in ill health.

“While others watch their leaders fawn over royalty and implement British rule while masquerading as being unbowed and unbroken, Nuala Perry from west Belfast is the epitome of that noble description.”

But the senior officer in charge of the PSNI’s anti-terror unit says it’s just a front.

“It’s about propaganda. It’s trying to put a brave face on what was clearly a failure,’’ said Det Supt Stuart Griffin.

“When they are undermined, caught and prosecuted, it goes a long way to take down the narrative that they like to give in the community that they are untouchable.”

Fionnghuale Perry

Perry’s involvement in that internal terror probe after police uncovered an arms and explosives find back in 2015 was aimed at minimising the fall-out.

It was a huge blow to the New IRA at the time.

But no one expected police would end up calling to Perry’s door and ultimately exposing the inner working of the group’s internal security.

“Every time they are interrupted in this way, the work they are trying to do, to understand how they were caught shows how nervous they actually are because they don’t want to be going to jail.

“They are happy for low-hanging fruit as they would see them as almost expendable, but the actual people in charge stay away from it because they’re not going to jail.”

Asked if Perry was expendable, the top cop replied: “I wouldn’t say she was expendable to them. She has been caught doing the role she did.

“I don’t think that they would have been willing to sacrifice her, if that is the term.

“She was obviously trusted, they probably felt that she wasn’t going to be close to anything operational, probably felt she was existing, a little bit under the radar.”