United Ireland ‘is a political powderkeg’, says Peter Taylor

Peter Taylor believes the reunification of Ireland — the long-term aspiration of partition 100 years ago — may be edging closer.

And, he has warned, without all sides onboard, there may never be lasting peace on this island.

The distinguished writer, reporter and broadcaster makes this assessment speaking in a personal capacity to Sunday Life, as a prelude to his latest film which airs tomorrow night — Peter Taylor: Ireland After Partition (BBC Two, 9pm) — a selected anthology of his Troubles reports spanning the last 50 years.

While he maintains a united Ireland is neither imminent nor “inevitable”, in the long term the simple matter of arithmetic, he says, means the die may well be cast, even if it is his children rather than he who live to see the day.

“What I argue in this film is that nothing is ever inevitable but in particular, if you look at the demographics, where 50 per cent of children in school today — and students — are Catholic, if you push that forward 10, 15, 20 years, the odds are a Catholic majority,” says Taylor, whose documentary revisits old — and still chilling — interviews with terrorists, including a UDA/UFF killer who abducted and murdered a 17-year-old Catholic student, Provo veterans Joe Cahill and Billy McKee, and Gusty Spence, David Ervine, Billy Hutchinson and Jackie McDonald on the loyalist side.

Jackie McDonald

A return to violence, meanwhile, is a dangerous possibility in the event of a border poll that leads to reunification, Taylor contends, with the militants in loyalism this time feeling aggrieved, disenfranchised and thus assuming the role of insurgents in any inverted re-run of the Troubles.

“Unless there’s agreement on what form a united Ireland would eventually take, an agreement between the British and Dublin governments and the people of Northern Ireland crucially, there can never be peace... the conflict will continue, and that’s the challenge,” says Taylor ominously.

Solution

“Watching the film again I’m still moved by it and still astonished by the progress that’s been made over 50 years to achieve a kind of peace, although it’s not a perfect peace.

“We have to learn from the past, to use a cliché, and my concern is a lot of young people in Northern Ireland, the post-ceasefire generation, have probably got little idea of where it all came from, why it came and why in the end, there has to be an agreed solution.

David Ervine

“Good Friday came preciously close to (solving) it, but Brexit, tragically, risks driving a coach and horses through that.”

Now into his sixth decade reporting on the ‘Irish question’, Taylor knows how carefully words and their nuances are unpicked in this part of the world.

“In the film, you’ll notice I don’t say that a Catholic majority means a united Ireland, because there are many Catholics who don’t want a united Ireland,” he tells Sunday Life.

Joe Cahill

“So it’s not a simplistic conclusion, it’s just looking at what the demographic evidence suggests; that the outcome, a united Ireland of some kind that has to be agreed by unionists and nationalists, and by the devolved administration in the north, the government in the south and by the British government here, is more likely than not.

Gusty Spence

“That is my conclusion, but it is important to recognise it is a qualified conclusion. And the outcome of that border poll would still be uncertain, because look at what happened with Brexit, tiny, tiny margins.

“So if there was 51 per cent, does that mean a united Ireland? No in my view, but if there was a majority of 10 or 15 per cent, that could be a different kettle of fish. Partition was never intended to be a permanent solution.”

Billy McKee

A new opinion poll indicated yesterday that only 30 per cent of voters in Northern Ireland would opt for a united Ireland in a referendum.

The latest Northern Ireland Life and Times (NILT) Survey revealed that staying in the UK commands almost 53 per cent support with 17 per cent of Catholics backing this.

Peter Taylor: Ireland After Partition, BBC Two, Monday, 9pm