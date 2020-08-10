United Nations directive sees end of the line for Ulster Folk and Transport Museum's miniature railway society

A United Nations directive is being used as one of the reasons to evict a miniature railway society from the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum.

The Model Engineer's Society for Northern Ireland (MESNI) was told on its 75th anniversary to leave its home of 50 years.

In a document sent to MESNI and seen by Sunday Life, National Museums Northern Ireland (NMNI) cited the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by the UK in 2015.

Chairman of the MESNI, John Matthews, told this newspaper it was "bizarre" and that the 101 members are unanimously against the move.

"We are absolutely shattered and there has been very little communication from the museum to us on what they want us to do," said Mr Matthews.

The redevelopment of the Cultra site over the next five to 10 years, NMNI said, would be done in line with the goals set out in the UN directive, which emphasises biodiversity.

NMNI said it "provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future".

This will see the Model Engineer's Society leaving the walled garden area, where it has been running rides on miniature steam engines for the public for generations.

It moved to the museum in 1970 after its site in the Waterworks in north Belfast fell prey to vandals at the start of the Troubles.

Since then, the locomotives hand built and operated by the members have brought joy and pleasure to young and old alike.

"We have built one of the very best miniature railways in the British Isles and we thought we were in very good standing with the museum for a long time," said Mr Matthews.

"In a meeting we had with them we were told 'we want our walled garden back' and we were absolutely set back, really shocked and surprised."

While it would be possible to move the two tracks and associated buildings, the society doesn't have the money to do so and there are limited options for where they could practically relocate. "The work of moving would be absolutely enormous, in fact, it's such an intrinsic part of the museum attraction we think it should be listed," explained Mr Matthews.

"It could be done but it would need an awful lot of money and also we have nowhere else to go."

The National Museum's document contains proposals for the redevelopment of the museum site and sets out reasons for evicting the model engineers from the walled garden.

They include ensuring it gets greater public value from it, health and safety issues with the railway and other organisations expressing interest in the site.