Unmasked: Thug who throttled and kicked partner weeks after she gave birth to twins

This is the man who throttled and kicked his partner weeks after she gave birth to twins.

But Jude Philip Bell was freed from prison after he was handed what is known as a combination order.

As well as three years on probation and 100 hours of community service, the 23-year-old was handed a restraining order.

“This was a vicious attack involving not one but two episodes of strangulation, which are red flags in all circumstances,” said Judge Roseanne McCormick.

Bell, who is originally from Draperstown but whose address was given as c/o Maghaberry Prison, admitted a single count of common assault.

The details of his attack in January this year were recounted during sentencing on Thursday.

Antrim Crown Court was told the defendant and his partner went out separately to socialise with friends a few weeks after their twins were born.

She arrived home first, and when Bell came back he pushed the front door with such force that she fell backwards and hit her head on the floor.

“He locked the door and straddled the victim, holding down her arms by his knees, putting his hand around her throat and squeezing for a few seconds,” said the judge.

When Bell, moved, his partner bit him, forcing him to let go.

He then punched her to the right side of her face, and when she got up and tried to get away, she fell, with Bell kicking her in the stomach and privates and calling her a “stupid bitch”.

Curling into a ball with pain, the victim stood up and got her phone out in a bid to summon help, but he “grabbed her by the throat again, pushed her against the wall”, took the phone and put it in his pocket.

Bell left his partner bruised and bleeding. There was no mention of the attack the next morning, but he left the property when she told him her father was coming over.

Judge McCormick said there was a litany of aggravating features, including that the victim had just given birth to twins and that Bell was on bail at the time of the attack.

The court heard the thug has 69 previous convictions, including assaulting the same victim and breaching court orders.

In mitigation, a lawyer said Bell had entered a guilty plea.

The judge said an extremely important factor was that the defendant had been on remand in prison and had served the equivalent of an 11-month sentence.

Hinting she had a similar term length in mind, the judge added that would mean Bell would soon be freed.

She said the enhanced combination order meant he would be supervised for three years and would have to “put something back into the community”.

The judge also warned Bell that any breach would see him back in court and facing the prospect of being returned to prison.