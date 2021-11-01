Unpaid rates in Northern Ireland soar to £140m

Struggling families need more help to pay debts, finance minister warned

The level of unpaid rates in Northern Ireland has soared to more than £140m, the finance minister has revealed.

But the increase is not being put down to families facing hardship because of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

Conor Murphy said around £50m more than expected had been collected from ratepayers in the last financial year.

Responding to an Assembly question from DUP MLA Joanne Bunting, he added: “Immediately before this year’s rates bills were issued in June, the total amount of unpaid rates was £141.1m.

“This includes unpaid rates going back several years and is not just from the 2020/21 financial year.

“The total amount of rates collected during 2021 was £1.05bn, which was £50m ahead of the expected figure.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, the minister decided to delay issuing rates bills until June.

As a result, Land and Property Services continued to collect fees past the end of the financial year.

“A further £11.6m in rates relating to 2020/21 was collected in April and May this year before this year’s bills were issued,” Mr Murphy said.

DUP MLA Joanne Bunting

East Belfast MLA Mrs Bunting called for greater flexibility around repayment of outstanding money.

“It is notable that more money was collected than was anticipated in circumstances where many businesses and households have struggled financially over the last 18 months,” she said.

“That said, we are witnessing rising energy costs and a wave of cost-of-living increases.

“I am concerned for the impact this will have on working families who receive no help, and for their ability to pay.

“There has been a long-term issue relating to unpaid rates, so to my mind, the Department of Finance needs to review the mechanisms in place when facing unpaid rates with a view to their effectiveness in recouping from those who can and should pay, and also their flexibility in recouping from those who are endeavouring to pay but are struggling.”

Mrs Bunting, the deputy chair of the Assembly audit committee, added the department was revaluing non-domestic properties including hospitality venues, which saw rates bills increase after the last revaluation before being hit hardest by the pandemic.

“There will be concerns about any revaluation process at this point,” she explained.

“Mr Murphy should set out what he hopes to achieve from this process, if it is to continue, and offer reassurance to those who are already financially struggling about the options that may be available to them to help with payment.”