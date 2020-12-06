Unsung heroes of Covid pandemic in Northern Ireland

We meet frontline staff going above and beyond during Covid crisis

They are at the bottom of the pay pile, but during the health crisis they have risen to the top in terms of respect and dedication.

Domiciliary care workers have been hailed as the unsung heroes of the pandemic, putting themselves at risk throughout lockdown to care for the most vulnerable people in society.

The army of 18,000 dedicated men and women has had to get to grips with uncomfortable personal protective equipment (PPE) while delivering care to 270,000 people every week.

Washing, dressing, feeding and giving medication to the elderly and sick in their homes are just some of the duties of the job, which many consider as a vocation despite the fact that they are paid little above the minimum wage.

Health Minister Robin Swann last week acknowledged the role played by care workers during the pandemic as he announced £5million in funding for the sector.

He told Sunday Life: "I am hugely grateful to all who work in this sector for their dedication. Frontline workers have shown bravery, skill and commitment in keeping this service running in the face of the huge challenge presented by Covid-19.

"Those in receipt of home care are often amongst the most vulnerable in our society. We need to recognise that home care is an essential service.

"Those receiving this care hugely value the ability to remain in their own homes while receiving care and support."

Kathryn Bell Domiciliary Care Worker in Armagh and Dungannon. Picture Colm O'Reilly Sunday Life 25-11-2020

Mother-of-two Elaine Gracey, a carer from Banbridge, admitted she was frightened during the early stages of the pandemic, but she kept working for the sake of her clients.

The 44-year-old cares for eight people, calling at their homes four times a day. It is a tribute to her and the team she works with that not one of the elderly people in her care contracted Covid-19.

"We had no choice but to keep going during the first lockdown. It was very scary at first because you didn't know what was going on or who could be carrying the virus in and out of the houses that we visit," she said.

"I was so cautious of everything at the start. When we did finally get PPE, I was able to relax a lot more. The PPE did take a bit of getting used to. It felt very claustrophobic at the start. I had issues with the visor steaming up.

"We have to take off the PPE and dispose of it between calls. You have it on for such a short time. Now, after all these months, it's just instinctive to put it all on and then take it off."

Elaine knew there would be more trouble when people poured onto the streets after the first lockdown was lifted.

"When everything opened up again and they did the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, I knew then there would definitely be a second wave," she explained.

"Everyone was at home and then all of a sudden they were out again. I felt people were too close together too soon.

"I noticed how everything became really busy again and there was so much more traffic on the road."

Elaine was grateful for the weekly clap for carers, which gave her a sense that people appreciated her work.

"People say that you are only wiping backsides, but it's much more than that. We are doing our best for our clients and their families," she said.

"In our area (Banbridge and Craigavon) we haven't had a single positive Covid-19 test. When you see the smile on the client's face, when they see you coming in, that makes it so worthwhile."

The early weeks of the pandemic were also hugely worrying for Cecilia Murphy.

Cecilia Murphy Domiciliary Care Worker in Newry and Mourne. Picture Colm O'Reilly Sunday Life 25-11-2020

Fear left the Co Down carer so anxious that she struggled to eat and sleep, but she put her worries to one side to go to work every day and help the clients who depend on her.

The grandmother and mum of two, from Newry, has been a carer for seven years. It is one of the few jobs she has had that gives her 100% satisfaction.

"I know when I leave someone's house that they are comfortable and clean and that I have done my best for them," the 63-year-old explained.

"When you get a thank you when you're going out the door, it means so much."

Like Elaine, Cecilia, who works in the Newry and Mournes area, felt unsafe during the initial stages of the pandemic.

"You could feel the atmosphere in the air. Going out every day, often mine was the only car on the road," she said.

"For the first three or four weeks, I was extremely nervous and anxious. I wasn't sleeping, I wasn't eating and I panicked going out.

"I couldn't wait to get back home and through my own front door, where I could feel safe again. (We were in) the unknown because no one knew a lot about Covid-19 or what to expect.

"When we got our PPE, I felt a lot safer. Now, I think I would feel naked without it. We are so gowned up some of the clients say they only recognise us by our shoes.

"I feel much better now about the situation and most of my clients feel safe with us going in and out."

Kathryn Bell, from Donaghmore, has been a care worker for 12 years and absolutely adores her job.

Domiciliary care worker Kathryn Bell (Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX)

The 29-year-old works in the Armagh and Dungannon areas, delivering care to 12 elderly and vulnerable people in their own homes.

Kathryn was living with her parents when Covid-19 struck, but she was so frightened of bringing the virus home through her work in the community that she moved out.

"My mum and dad are both high-risk because of their health, so I moved into a place of my own because I didn't want to be carrying the virus to them. I had planned to do it for some time, but the situation gave me the push to do it," she said. "When we first got the PPE, it was very hot in the summer and very difficult to get used to. I do feel quite safe now.

"As colleagues, we got each other through it. Often, we were the only people our clients saw in a day. Some of them didn't really understand what was going on."

Kathryn feels that care workers go unappreciated and that this is particularly true during the pandemic, when they have had to put themselves at risk for others.

"Sometimes, and especially during the clapping for the NHS, I did feel people appreciated me," she told Sunday Life.

"On some of our runs, people came out especially to clap us, which was great.

"Other times, though, I feel that care workers don't get the recognition we deserve.

"Some staff were put off work early in the pandemic because they were high-risk, which put pressure on the rest of us.

"I do take pride in the fact that my clients are safe and that deaths in the community haven't been a big issue.

"Obviously, we are all doing something right."