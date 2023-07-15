‘Up the RA’ bonfire man is head coach at Cookstown boxing club

“The video circulating on social media is deeply offensive,” his employer has said.

A man who was recorded chanting pro-IRA slogans in front of a loyalist bonfire has been identified as a boxing coach from Co Tyrone .

A video of the Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) worker dressed in a hard hat and a coat bearing the company logo caused outrage after it circulated on social media on July 12.

Adrian Kelly, who is the head coach at Cookstown Boxing Club, was approached by the Belfast Telegraph and asked if he would like to apologise for the incident, which has been condemned by unionist politicians.

However, he said he is unable to comment while a HR investigation is being carried out.

“I would love to say a few words, but I can’t at this point,” he added.

The PSNI has not received any reports in relation to the footage, which lasts for approximately five seconds.

Kelly is heard saying, “up the RA, shhh, up the RA” while laughing.

Another man, who also appears to be wearing NIE Networks branded clothing, then steps into the frame.

The electricity provider confirmed a full internal investigation is ongoing.

“The video circulating on social media is deeply offensive, and NIE Networks condemns the content without reservation,” it said.

Peter McReynolds, an Alliance Party MLA for east Belfast, added that “it is extremely disappointing to see someone once again using this phrase”.

“It hurts victims and offends a wide range of people,” he said.

NIE Networks owns and operates the electricity transmission and distribution network. It serves over 900,000 homes, farms and businesses.