USPCA: ‘We need animal abusers’ list just like register for sex offenders...’

System would stop brutes exploiting loopholes: USPCA

Animal abusers should be put on an all-island database of criminals similar to the sex offenders’ register, a leading charity has said.

The USPCA wants people convicted of cruelty offences to be more easily identified should they try to own an animal after being banned from doing so by the courts.

The animal welfare charity told Sunday Life the proposed banned offenders’ register would help stop the likes of badger baiters slipping across from one side of the border to get around convictions on the other.

There is no such register in Northern Ireland or the Republic at the moment, which makes it hard for authorities to keep track of animal abusers.

Brendan Mullan, chief executive of the USPCA, told Sunday Life the register would be an added deterrent to stop repeat offenders from owning animals.

“The USPCA strongly supports recent calls for the establishment of a banned offenders’ register as this has been high on our agenda for a number of years,” he said.

“Its introduction would be a crucial measure in driving forward animal welfare across the regions, providing a cohesive approach to ensuring that animals do not end up in the hands of those previously convicted of animal cruelty.

“Court cases in recent years pertaining to animal cruelty alarmingly highlight the need for this register. It is our view that, while we do have some of the toughest animal welfare legislation here in Northern Ireland, it is not enough of a deterrent to stop those convicted from reoffending.

“Offenders can be banned by the courts one week and be owning animals again the next. As it stands, the ultimate penalty for the most serious animal welfare offences is relatively ineffective.”

Mr Mullan explained the register would not only help keep track of those convicted of neglect or violence against animals but would also combat the likes of badger baiters, some of whom are linked to paramilitaries or serious organised crime.

He also said it should operate on an all-island basis given the ease of movement across the border because a person could be given a lifetime ban in Northern Ireland but still own an animal in the Republic.

“The register would draw many parallels with the existing sex offenders’ register, which sees the details of those convicted of offences of a sexual nature, documented in order to protect vulnerable members of society,” he explained.

“Those convicted of animal cruelty would similarly have their details documented on the banned offenders’ register, which would be accessible by authorised enforcement agencies, responsible pet retailers and animal rehoming charities on an all-island basis. Given the free movement of people and animals across the island of Ireland, it’s important to have a register on an all-island basis.

“Being two separate jurisdictions, this will require a register in each area which is accessible to appropriate agencies and organisations on a cross-border level.

“This would help close the additional loophole that those in possession of lifetime bans could otherwise easily exploit.

“For example, receiving a lifetime ban in Northern Ireland and having details recorded on an Northern Ireland-specific register, but then being able to acquire an animal in the Republic of Ireland and vice versa.”

A petition calling for the Agriculture Minister to introduce such a register in Northern Ireland was launched by the SDLP and has so far gathered almost 4,000 signatures.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly

The party’s Lagan Valley MLA Dolores Kelly told Sunday Life the current position “makes a total mockery of the system of bans for animal abusers”.

“A central register of those convicted of cruelty to animals, accessible across the island, would make an immediate difference,” she said.