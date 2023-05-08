UTV staff's marathon effort to remember late and much-loved colleague Simon

Workmates split into relay teams for 26-mile slog as tribute to friend

UTV's Paul Reilly and Sara O'Kane at the start of the Belfast marathon

A team of journalists and production crew from UTV honoured the memory of a much-loved colleague by taking part in last weekend’s Belfast marathon.

Twenty-five staff came together to field five relay teams to raise money for charity in memory of Simon McGinnis, who passed away suddenly last March.

A cherished friend and much-respected colleague, Simon (38) from Greysteel had worked in the company for 20 years, playing a huge role behind the scenes as a production specialist.

His workmates ran the marathon in aid of local charity Haemophilia NI, raising more than £3,500.

UTV's 2023 marathon team

UTV reporter Paul Reilly said: “It sounds like such a cliché but everyone in UTV genuinely loved Simon. He was one of those steady, calm people you were always glad to have around, especially on the days when it seemed like everything was going wrong.

“We had so much craic on marathon day, and I know Simon would have had a good laugh at the cut of some of us running. But I’m so glad we found a way to celebrate him and we’re now hoping to do something every year in his memory.”

Simon McGinnis

UTV reporter Sara O’Kane, a keen runner, also took part.

She said: “Simon was the heart and soul of our newsroom. He was always there to help calm you down in those stressful moments and, of course, smile and laugh with. ‘McGinn’ is a very special person and is missed every day.

“Coming together on marathon day to run in Simon’s memory was so special and we were all there to support each other, and have a laugh, and we did. I felt very privileged to be doing this for him.

“I do a lot of running and it was brilliant to see colleagues who weren’t regular runners take it up and get out and train. That’s what it’s all about. I think a few have now got the bug and are looking to do more races — perhaps a full marathon next year.”

Production specialist Ryan Miskelly, who organised the event for UTV staff, added: “Simon was one of my oldest friends in UTV, and he is never far from our minds.

“When his anniversary came round, we wanted to mark it appropriately, and I wanted to do something that would include a large amount of friends and raise money for charity.

“Twenty-five colleagues ran in his name for local charity Haemophilia NI, and the positivity that came out of that run has been immense. Lots of beaming smiles and everyone was buzzing. Some are now entering 10k races and half marathons. I love long distance running, Simon would often say that I was mad in the head, I would joke about how I’d get a marathon out of him some day, so it looks like in a roundabout way, I finally did.”

■ You can still donate to the team’s fund-raising effort at JustGiving.

UTV operations manager Alan Mackey, reporter Sarah McKinley, production specialist Holly Ballentine and sports correspondent Ruth Gorman

Haemophilia: No cure for inherited condition

Haemophilia is a rare condition that affects the blood’s ability to clot. It’s usually inherited and is more prevalent in men.

People with haemophilia do not have as many clotting factors as they should have in their blood. This means they bleed for longer than usual.

The condition can be mild to severe, depending on the level of clotting factors.

Symptoms include bleeding that does not stop, nosebleeds that take a long time to stop, bleeding gums, skin that bruises easily and pain and stiffness around joints, such as elbows, because of bleeding inside the body.

There’s no cure for haemophilia, but treatment usually allows a person with the condition to enjoy a good quality of life. Man-made clotting factors are given as medicines to treat prolonged bleeding.

■ For more information, go to www.haemophiliani.org