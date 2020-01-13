UVF drug accused Mark Rainey in 'rip your ears off' threat

Police probe post to murder victim Ian Ogle's relative

A loyalist facing charges connected to an East Belfast UVF cocaine dealing network threatened to "rip the ears off" a young relative of Ian Ogle who was stabbed to death by the terror gang.

Suspected drug lord Mark Rainey issued the grim warning on social media after the family member told him to "show some decency" towards the murder victim whose first anniversary occurs later this month.

The 40-year-old, whose brother Glenn Rainey (33) is charged with the UVF murder of Ogle, later deleted the comment.

However, this newspaper has been provided with screenshots of the threat which is now being investigated by police.

Amazingly, Mark Rainey felt confident enough to make the comment despite being on strict court bail conditions having been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

He was arrested in March last year following a Paramilitary Crime Taskforce operation against the East Belfast UVF.

Giving evidence against him in court, a police officer accused the terror gang of "flooding the streets with drugs".

Rainey's threats against the relative of Ian Ogle come in the same week that his partner Vera and children Toni and Ryan were targeted in a sick graffiti campaign.

Vile sexual slurs about Toni were written on walls in east Belfast, along with slogans branding the brave 28-year-old a 'Sunday Life tout'.

She was singled out for having the courage to speak to this newspaper about her dad's murder and predicting that reckless members of the East Belfast UVF could kill again.

In social media posts about the Ogle graffiti, alleged cocaine baron Mark Rainey dismissed the grieving family's concerns, saying: "Don't instigate something then play the victim when you get a reaction".

The loyalist also complained about being the target of similar slogans, writing: "It just p****s me off that they've been spraying s**t for ages, as soon as someone writes something back it's poor me."

The Ogle family has vowed not to give in to the latest intimidation attempt, with Toni Johnston maintaining it will not affect their justice campaign.

She said: "If they (UVF) think writing rubbish on walls will stop us then they are mistaken."

Senior East Belfast UVF figures are known to be dismayed by the graffiti targeting the Ogle family as it again brings the organisation negative headlines.

A loyalist source said: "Graffiti and social media comments like these achieve nothing, it only makes us out to be a bunch of heartless idiots."

Ian Ogle was stabbed to death outside his Cluan Place home in January 2019 following an 18-month intimidation campaign by the UVF.

Prominent loyalists Jonny Brown (33), Glenn Rainey (33), and Mark Sewell (40) are charged with his murder - a claim they strongly deny.

The East Belfast UVF has admitted its members were involved, but insisted the killing was not sanctioned at a leadership level.

