UVF model workshops have no place in our schools: SDLP

Education chiefs distance themselves from classes

The model bonfire which Action for Community Transformation wanted to bring to primary schools

THE Department of Education and the SDLP have come out against proposals by a paramilitary-linked organisation to take UVF model-building classes into schools.

The Action for Community Transformation (ACT) Initiative suggested taking the workshops into primary schools earlier this month, triggering outrage on social media.

The group posted images online of children and adults making models alongside pictures of a model bonfire, as well as a model caravan and hut, both of which had ‘UVF’ daubed on the side.

Read more East Belfast UVF: Pistols seized in raids were loaded and ready to be used

The caption for the post, which has since been deleted, read: “The model club met to start on projects for the winter months, one of which will include bonfire building, which will be taken into local primary schools, educating the children on the bonfire theme.”

The proposal caused concern on social media at the time, and education authorities and the SDLP has now expressed unease about the idea.

SDLP education spokesman Daniel McCrossan said: “It’s really important that our children’s education brings them closer together and helps to heal some of the divisions that have kept people apart for far too long.

Model with UVF on side

“Learning about each other’s culture and traditions is obviously a key part of that, but it’s important that it’s done in a way that fosters respect.

“I have some really deep concerns about bringing bonfire building model classes into primary schools, complete with flags, given the impact that many of these contentious events have had on community relations.

“There are better ways to understand the historic context of fires and beacons than bringing in red, white and blue model pallets to our schools”.

The Department of Education said it had “no relationship” with the organisation or “what it proposes to offer to schools.”

A spokesman continued: “The Northern Ireland curriculum provides the opportunity to develop skills such as critical thinking, problem solving and effective decision making, which enables pupils to understand key historical concepts such as change and cause from different perspectives in a balanced and informed manner.

“This proposed workshop, as reported, does not offer that perspective, and the department would not recommend it to any school.”

Daniel McCrossan

The Education Authority, which oversees the delivery of primary and secondary school services, said schools were responsible for their day-to-day running and developed and managed policies and arranged events themselves, using guidance from the Department of Education.

A spokesman added: “Workshops are therefore arranged and managed directly by schools and their board of governors.”

It is understood the ACT organisation has not been involved in any of the cross-community CASE Peace IV Partnerships delivered here or the EANI’s Youth Service funding programmes.

The ACT Initiative did not respond to a request for comment.