UVF plays down rift over terror gang exhibition in Belfast

Guns and memorabilia of the UVF and Red Hand Commandos which were part of the exhibition of Loyalist artefacts during the history of the Northern Ireland conflict held in the Raven Social Club in East Belfast.

Photographs and posters which were part of the exhibition of Loyalist artefacts during the history of the Northern Ireland conflict held in the Raven Social Club in East Belfast.

UVF sources have rubbished claims there is a split in the organisation connected to a historic event in east Belfast.

Troubles-related memorabilia including deactivated weapons and mementos from the Maze Prison were put on show in the Raven Club yesterday. There was also a tribute to sectarian serial killer and double agent Robin 'The Jackal' Jackson, who was involved in terrorist outrages such as the Miami Showband massacre.

The display - billed as a history of the modern-day UVF and Red Hand Commando - was at the centre of an earlier row over reports that senior figures in the gang were not invited.

It followed on from criticism by loyalist historian William McCaughey who accused the gang of "torturing the Protestant people". This came on the back of the murder of UVF member Ian Ogle by members of the East Belfast UVF.

Friends of the slain dad-of-two arranged yesterday's Raven Club event which gave a remarkable insight into the inner-workings of the terror gang.

In a statement, the organisers said: "For a conflict about which so much has been written there remains a fact that some key elements remain misunderstood or overlooked.

"Ulster loyalism is an example of this. We are committed to working with others to change this.

"It's a reality that for those within the loyalist community who played an active part in the conflict, their families and their supporters, there are many stories to be told, from the formation of the UVF in 1912 through to its central role in the conflict, which ended with the Combined Loyalist Military Command ceasefire in 1994."

The organisers added "There is an emerging group of people willing to explain the loyalist narrative. This exhibition is one such opportunity to do that."