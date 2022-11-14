UVF veterans want gang purged of drug dealers

Veterans pile pressure on ailing terror chief Graham

UVF veterans want its ailing leader John ‘Bunter’ Graham to purge the organisation of drug dealers in his final act as ‘chief-of-staff’.

The prominent loyalist, who has led the terror gang for over 35 years, is keen to stand down after turning 80.

But his retirement plans are being hampered by a reluctance among his lieutenants to take over the organisation, which has murdered more than 30 Protestants since the 1994 ceasefires.

With Graham looking a way out, UVF veterans want him to use his final months in charge to purge the gang of drug dealers.

Last Tuesday, yet another East Belfast UVF-linked criminal appeared in court to plead guilty to supplying cocaine.

Colin Garrett (31) admitted working with Dublin gangsters to flood the Ballybeen estate with the drug. He is the SEVENTH self-confessed dealer convicted this year for providing East Belfast UVF cocaine and cannabis.

The others are ex-soldier Gerard Taylor (51), former RAF member Matthew Long (36), notorious criminal Brian Dempsey (57), cocaine baron brothers Glenn (36) and Mark Rainey (42), and serial drug pusher William ‘Buff’ Hunter (34).

UVF sources told Sunday Life they were embarrassed at having to stand next to cocaine and cannabis dealers at Remembrance Sunday services.

“This is a totally unacceptable situation and embarrassing for most UVF members, but we are being forced to tolerate it because these dealers are making so much money,” said the insider.

“These drug dealers do not have any principles and should be denied the right to attend our parades or services.”

UVF veterans want to see chief-of-staff Bunter Graham purge drug bosses from the gang before his retirement.

“If that happens, it would be the best thing Bunter has done in his 37 years in charge,” added our source.

Although Graham is focusing on retirement, this has been put on hold until his replacement can be found.

Convicted UVF bomber Jackie Anderson, who is well-liked among the membership and was favourite for the chief-of-staff job, has turned it down. According to loyalists, the Shankill Road man, who served a 10-year prison sentence after being set up by a still active informant, is happy to remain in his role as ‘provost marshal’ in charge of discipline in the gang.

The area’s 1st battalion ‘commander’ Harry Stockman is another name in the frame, but he has distanced himself from the role, mainly due to commanding little respect outside the Shankill.

“There is going to be a lot of upheaval when Bunter finally goes because there is no plan in place as to who will succeed him,” explained another UVF source.

“Truth be told no one wants the chief-of-staff job, and the danger is if Bunter were to die tomorrow the organisation could split into different groups operating independently in different areas like the UDA.”

