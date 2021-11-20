Vaccine plea as NI medic sounds warning over rise in flu cases

An NHS consultant has pleaded with people to get the flu jab as the NHS faces a potential 50 per cent increase in cases this winter with Covid-19 still running riot.

Derry community worker Dr Mukesh Chugh, who is also a consultant anaesthetist with the Western Trust, says the more people who get both flu and Covid-19 jabs the more lives will be saved.

“This is the winter where we may have an increased number of patients admitted to hospital due to all the precautions we took last winter,” he said.

“Mitigations like mask-wearing, social distancing and travel restrictions mean we expect there to be a lower level of population immunity against the flu this winter.

“Modelling suggests it’s prevalence could be up to 50 per cent higher than usual this time round so we may be heading towards a very busy time.

“It may also begin earlier than usual, that’s the predictions I’m seeing, which is why I’m encouraging people to take up both the flu and Covid-19 jabs.”

Dr Chugh, a doctor for nearly 19 years and a diversity champion within the Western Trust, added he feels people have a social responsibility to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and pleaded with the young in particular to come forward.

He said: “I think the concern now is the younger community, they are still hesitant and I think the message needs to be conveyed to them properly and they should come forward now.

“It’s not too late, even to get the first dose, there are centres where it is still provided plus they can ring their GP to find out more.

“There are people who are still not keen to take the Covid-19 vaccine and the message is loud and clear - the vaccine saves lives.

“We have seen unvaccinated people admitted into hospital who have a very critical instance of the disease while people who are vaccinated and get Covid-19 don’t have it as bad.

“The more people who take both vaccines the less pressure on the NHS this winter. You’re not just saving yourself by getting vaccinated you’re saving your family members, friends and co-workers, it’s a social obligation.”