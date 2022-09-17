Van Morrison aims dig at Boris Johnson with added lyrics to lockdown song

Lockdown critic Van Morrison has taken a swipe at former prime minister Boris Johnson and the rule-breaking Downing Street parties during the pandemic.

The east Belfast singer has added new lyrics to a song which he recorded in May after a headline-grabbing row with Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann.

The song Dangerous from Morrison’s latest album, What’s It Gonna Take, has been seen by many observers as a reference to his clashes with Mr Swann over the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Ulster Unionist politician had used an article in the Rolling Stone rock magazine to criticise the singer’s opposition to the lockdown measures.

And before a concert at the Europa Hotel in Belfast in June 2021 which was banned at the eleventh hour, the musician responded by branding the health minister “very dangerous”. DUP politician Ian Paisley joined Morrison in the chanting on stage but subsequently apologised to Mr Swann, who later issued defamation proceedings against Van the Man.

The song Dangerous lists many of Morrison’s grievances about the lockdown and includes the lines:

“Somebody said I was dangerous,

“I said somethin’ bad, and it must’ve been good,

“Somebody said I was dangerous,

“I must be gettin’ close to the truth”

Towards the end of the song, Morrison added the lyrics: “What about Partygate”. And he repeated the words Partygate no fewer than 15 times.

The PM, who had initially denied any breaches of the regulations, was ultimately among 83 individuals who were issued with a combined total of 126 fixed penalty notices by the Metropolitan Police.

Right from the start of the lockdown, Van Morrison has been an outspoken critic of the restrictions introduced in the midst of the coronavirus, especially a ban which stopped musicians playing live shows.

In September 2020 he released three anti-lockdown songs which accused scientists of making up “crooked facts”.

He also expressed similar sentiments in songs recorded with veteran English blues god Eric Clapton and followed up his attacks on two albums.