Van Morrison rants again over handling of Covid ‘scam-demic’

Van Morrison has taken another swipe at the Government over its Covid policies

Van Morrison has used another Belfast stage to attack the Government’s Covid-19 lockdown policies, which he says stopped him and other musicians from working at the height of the pandemic.

The 77-year-old singer, who’s currently involved in a double legal action with Stormont’s former Health Minister over his “Robin Swann is very dangerous” chant at the Europa Hotel in June 2021, let loose against the coronavirus restrictions at the first of two gigs at the Whitla Hall in Belfast on Thursday night.

The renewed criticism came as Morrison, who’s counter-suing Mr Swann over claims he made in Rolling Stone magazine against him and his anti-lockdown songs, was introducing a number from his new album Moving On Skiffle to a sold-out audience. No names were mentioned in the preamble to the song Gov Don’t Allow, which is Morrison’s re-working of Momma Don’t Allow, an old American blues classic from the 1920s and which he’s re-written as a response to the lockdown restrictions.

Morrison, who rarely speaks at any length to his audiences, said on Thursday night his version of the song was written during lockdown and the “scam-demic”, as he called it.

He said: “Because I was protesting at lockdown, the Government didn’t like me. But I don’t really care what anybody thinks.

“You wanted to be locked down or didn’t want a lockdown, I don’t care.”

But he urged his fans to check out which people were working during lockdown and which people weren’t allowed to work “like me and these guys”, pointing to his backing band.

Morrison then made it clear that all of the people on stage with him “don’t necessarily agree with me either”.

After the audience cheered Morrison asked them: “Does that make you happy? Yeah? Well, you’re not going to like this song then”, before he launched into Gov Don’t Allow.

The night before the first Whitla show Morrison also introduced Gov Don’t Allow at a concert in the Ulster Hall with another reference to the lockdown.

He talked of problems he had with “King Covid” and the Government.

Morrison has been hugely critical in recent interviews of Boris Johnson’s government and the Partygate scandal, which he said the British press knew about but covered up.