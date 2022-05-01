Van Morrison revisits row with Health Minister Robin Swann

Van Morrison appears to have reopened the controversy over his Covid lockdown war of words with Health Minister Robin Swann.

His new song, previewed on the internet yesterday, is called Dangerous and echoes his well-publicised row with the Ulster Unionist politician.

In September 2020, in Rolling Stone magazine, Mr Swann criticised Sir Van’s opposition to the coronavirus restrictions in a series of anti-lockdown songs.

In June last year the east Belfast singer was filmed chanting “Robin Swann is very dangerous” on the stage of Belfast’s Europa Hotel after a concert there was cancelled because of Covid rules. Mr Swann is suing Sir Van for alleged libel over those “very dangerous” remarks – a legal move which the singer said had “disappointed” him.

In the new song he sings: “Somebody said I was dangerous”, adding “I said something bad, it must have been good”.

Sir Van’s 43rd studio album, What’s It Gonna Take?, is due to be released next month but in the previewed song Dangerous he defends himself over his opposition to the lockdown shutdown which he said was killing live music.

Writing about Dangerous, Rolling Stone magazine headlined an article: “Van Morrison escalates war against Northern Ireland Health Minister.”

The early response from Sir Van’s fans online to the new song has been positive.