Van Morrison says ‘BBC is government propaganda’

Sir Van Morrison has had a pop at the BBC in new interview

Never mind Health Minister Robin Swann — cranky crooner Van Morrison now has the BBC in his sights.

In an interview promoting his controversial new album he has accused the corporation of putting out government propaganda.

In the Latest Record Project: Volume 1, Morrison (75) has written songs including Why Are You On Facebook? and They Own The Media.

The east Belfast born signer-songwriter explained in an interview with Record Collector magazine: “There seems to be a disconnect in a lot of people’s minds between the BBC and the fact that the BBC is government propaganda.

“They don’t understand that the BBC is the government. All these people that work for them and other media outlets like that are just putting forth propaganda.”

In the song Mistaken Identity, he talks about how uncomfortable he is with being famous and has the line “you think you know me but you’re wrong”.

Morrison added: “No, they don’t, because fame is a third-party situation that’s based on projection. But it doesn’t exist in reality unless you willingly step into that role.

“My role has always been about the music and still is, so I could never buy into whatever you want to call it — fame, stardom, celebrity.

“Most of the mainstream media don’t really know anything about what I do. They don’t care and so what?

“It’s available for people who want it. It’s there. I’m not interested in trying to be flavour of the month for whomever.”

And in another dig at the media, Morrison said that he “studied psychology” to tackle how he felt he was being treated.

He said: “There was all this media projection going on. The first time I experienced it, I didn’t really know what it was all about.

“I guess it would be the late Sixties and early Seventies when the media were projecting on people all the time: ‘That’s who you are and you’re saying this’.

“But they didn’t know. That’s when I first became aware of how big the projection was.

"Like I say, I was onto it when I was 18, but I didn’t really see the full extent of it until later.

“There are some people who become their projection, but I didn’t. I had to work through it. I just studied psychology, basically. I got a book called Man And His Symbols by Carl Jung, which explained it in there.”

And an anti-lockdown track called Dead Beat Saturday Night has the lyrics “no life, no gigs, no choice, no voice”.

He described it as “just satire”, but also said that he was surprised at the lack of dissenting voices these days.

He added in the Record Collector interview: “Definitely, I’m baffled by the silence from everybody: artists, promoters, managers...”