Van Morrison the subject of ‘tongue-in-cheek’ song written by Angelina Jolie’s uncle

Angelina Jolie's uncle Chip Taylor has written a string of worldwide hits, including Wild Thing and Angel of the Morning, and has now penned a song about Van Morrison

He’s written hundreds of songs in his 60-year career, but now Van Morrison has found himself the subject of a track penned by an uncle of Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie.

The Van Song was composed by American singer Chip Taylor, the brother of Angelina’s actor father, Jon Voigt, and who has written a string of worldwide hits, including Wild Thing and Angel of the Morning.

Taylor’s song about Morrison is a humorous reflection on the fact that the two singers ‘share’ US musician John Platania, one of the world’s most acclaimed guitarists.

Down the years, Platania has been closely associated with Taylor, but he also played from time to time with Morrison, stretching back to his 1970 Moondance album.

In more recent times, he has also toured extensively with Morrison, meaning that he’s taken time out of his work with Taylor.

Introducing The Van Song on YouTube, Taylor said Platania was a great friend who had been “making music with me for many years”.

He added: “He’s also been with another guy, Van Morrison, whom I like very much, and he’s played quite a bit more with him over the last couple of years.”

Taylor called the song a “tongue-in-cheek little response to John leaving us”.

Chip Taylor and John Platania

In the track, Taylor, a former professional golfer and pro gambler, jokes that Morrison has “the big bucks” and it’s his bad luck when Platania can’t play with him.

“When Van waves his fingers, away John will go,” he sings.

Underlining the good nature of the song is the fact that Platania is playing guitar on it.

Chip Taylor and John Platania have played many times in Northern Ireland, including appearances at the Belfast Nashville songwriters festival and at the Real Music Club in the Errigle Inn.

Taylor has also recorded a song called Stroke City Girls, which is a homage to the north-west of Ireland and the women he encountered on his visits to places such as Coleraine, Letterkenny, Portrush, Limavady and Ballycastle.

He ‘borrowed’ the title of the song from his friend, the late Radio Ulster presenter Gerry Anderson, who coined the phrase ‘Stroke City’.

In the song, Taylor also name-checked Derry’s Sandino’s bar, whose owner – folk singer – John Mulheron died earlier this month.