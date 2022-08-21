Van Morrison’s anger at cancelled gig in Belfast hotel will be shown on TV show

The behind-the-scenes drama at the infamous Van Morrison gig stand-off at Belfast’s Europa Hotel during the Covid pandemic will be shown on TV this week.

Van’s gig was supposed to mark relaxing of lockdown rules but hit the headlines after being pulled at the 11th hour, not least for a rant at the Health Minister which then went viral. The singer attempted to lead the audience in chants of “Robin Swann is very dangerous” and called DUP MP Ian Paisley to join him on stage.

New BBC documentary series The Hotel People was filmed across a number of the Hastings Hotels, including the Grand Central, the Culloden and the Europa.

In the first episode, viewers will see Managing Director James McGinn having to cope with “very angry people” as upset fans, including some who jetted in from the States, had to be told Van was not allowed to sing.

He says: “Apparently in the final hour, there’s a wee bit of concern. I’m thinking the show must go on. We’ve written to the people, we’ve asked the questions — I am truly ready to do this event, and it’s not like they didn’t know.”

Hotel supremo Howard Hastings suggests to James a Plan B with a video of a previous concert with Van present in the room and no dancing, but added: “I think he has to be [here], he’ll be as disappointed as everyone else.

“I’m not sure what more we could have done to clear our lines to proceed, so to get a ‘no’ at this stage I think would smack of being an arbitrary decision — it would be very, very disappointing.”

James added: “So it will be an intimate evening with Van Morrison but he won’t sing — and the band won’t play.”

Guests were instead given a complimentary dinner with a ticket refund, but 400 plates of food would be wasted and the rest of the week cancelled.

It was another costly blow for the hotel chain which was literally having the Battle of Hastings because of the impact of the pandemic on the business.

Earlier in the first episode, James tells a management meeting: “We’ve just reported a loss of £16million, so what are we going to do to in order to drive that and get that business back?”

Speaking to Sunday Life James, from Killyclogher outside Omagh, said he believes the Hastings Hotel chain is now beginning to thrive again after the challenge of a difficult couple of years.

He said: “Opening the first six months was really difficult, it’s only now that we’re open the year that we’re finding our legs, I suppose. So God knows what it’s going to bring when it’s aired!”

James, who has been with Hastings for almost 27 years, admitted he had never experienced such an incredible impact on the industry he loves because they are “all about hospitality”.

He added: “That’s what we were about, the experiences we create. But we had to spray them, we had to turn them upside down.

“We had to stay away from them, you know, and it was just all foreign to how we operate - two metre distances, you’re not allowed off your table, you’re not allowed to dance — at the beginning when you reflect the restrictions were so harsh.

“People could get bad-tempered with us because it was, ‘Show me your double vaccinations and your photograph ID,’ That’s what it was like at one stage, that’s what you needed. I mean, the frustrations were huge.

“You were tracking and tracing people coming into your business. It was horrendous.

“I think we lost in general up to a hundred full-time members of staff either through voluntary or forced redundancies. So it wasn’t nice.

“And then all of a sudden you start to chug up again and you get started a little bit and a little bit and then of course then Van Morrison was the perfect storm wasn’t it? We were ready to happen two hours before the event and then it’s not happening.

“You know, I could write books, but I would have to sit and reflect on it. I do remember once when there was a gentleman complaining ferociously, demanding for the General Manager.

“And of course, I walked out of my office down the spiral stairs of the Europa, all five-foot-four of me, and as I approached him he said, ‘Surely you’re not the general manager!’ And I said, ‘Actually, I am!’”

The Hotel People begins on BBC2 on Tuesday, August 23 at 8pm and will also be on iPlayer