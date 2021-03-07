Van Morrison's new album lays into lockdown

Irascible star slates media

Sir Van Morrison has sparked a furious debate among fans over a new album that attacks lockdown, Facebook, the mainstream media and an absence of independent thinkers.

Even the title of the double album, Latest Record Project: Volume 1, which is due out in May, has been ridiculed by the Belfast singer's critics.

The new release comes only months after Sir Van hit the headlines by controversially criticising the "pseudo-science" behind the restrictions.

He recorded a series of protest songs with titles such as Born to Be Free and Do You Want to be a Slave? for a record that Eric Clapton also worked on.

Morrison also launched a legal challenge and a petition against the ban on live music and set up a hardship fund for struggling musicians.

Health Minister Robin Swann wrote in the rock magazine Rolling Stone that he thought Morrison's songs were "dangerous".

The 28 songs on the new album are the result of what Morrison's official website described as "our enforced period of isolation".

It added: "Unable to tour, Morrison remained busy with constant songwriting, starting ideas on piano, guitar or saxophone."

It said the overriding theme of the album was "a straight-talking commentary on contemporary life".

In a statement on the website, Morrison said: "I'm getting away from the perceived same songs, same albums all the time.

"This guy's done 500 songs, maybe more, so hello? Why do you keep promoting the same 10? I'm trying to get out of the box."

Only the title track of the album has been released on the internet, but among the other song titles are They Own The Media, Why Are You On Facebook?, Where Have All the Rebels Gone?, Stop Bitching, Do Something, Psychoanalysts' Ball, No Good Deed Goes Unpunished and Big Lie.

In another song, Dead Beat Saturday Night, Morrison again turns his attention to lockdown, singing: "No life, no gigs, no choice, no voice."

A less contentious song on his 42nd album, described on his website as his most dynamic and contemporary release in years, is called Up County Down.

On Morrison fan websites, there's clearly a split about the songs. Unable to access anything other than the titles online, some fans have praised them, while others have claimed they're "ridiculous" and a "wind-up".

One fan in Chicago wrote: "I've had over 20 people I know be sick with Covid, including six who have died, so I don't like to hear songs or rants about how this is all a big joke."