Van Morrison’s new ‘Orangefield’ record label a nod to star’s east Belfast roots

Van Morrison will release material from his vast archive on the new label

SIR Van Morrison is launching his own record label at 77.

It will concentrate on distributing archive material from the legendary singer.

The first album will be a dramatic break from anything he has done in the past.

Rather than traditional songs, Beyond Words will have 17 instrumentals. It is due out later this month.

In the past Morrison has only included the odd instrumental, like Connswater, Boffyflow and Spike, on his albums.

It was initially announced that the new label and store would be called Esoteric Records, but fans took to social media to say that there were already a number of record companies with that name.

On Friday a new message appeared on Morrison’s official website announcing the launch of Orangefield Records.

​The name is a nod to the area in east Belfast where he was raised and went to school.

The message said: “Beyond Words: Instrumental, the first release on Orangefield Records, is a captivating album showcasing Van Morrison’s remarkable instrumental compositions.

“The release features a collection of 17 previously unreleased instrumental tracks, taking listeners on a mesmerising journey into one of the world’s most admired archives”

It added that the new store would be exclusively dedicated to the release of archival material from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s.

The statement said while Morrison’s new mainline releases would continue to be distributed via major labels, Orangefield would serve as an “exciting new sphere for the release of archive recordings”.

Morrison’s management team added: “After years of anticipation, the new project is set to revolutionise the way fans experience Van’s music.”

It also said the label would serve as the “go-to destination for enthusiasts of Van’s music, offering a diverse variety of genres and featuring previously unreleased archive material, providing a treat for fans eager to dive deeper into Van Morrison’s incredible body of work”.