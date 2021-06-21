Van the Man to chronicle his Precious Time with the release of memoirs

Sir Van Morrison is ready to get even more off his chest — he’s writing his memoirs.

The grumpy singer hit the headlines last week over his “Robin Swann is very dangerous” rant at Belfast’s Europa Hotel after his gig was cancelled under lockdown rules.

And Van the Man has revealed he is set to tell all in an autobiography that he has been penning for ages.

He said: “I’m writing it, but it’s a long process. I’ve been writing it on and off for a while, so it’s about finding the time.

“When I’m writing songs, everything is condensed into 16 or 20 lines, but doing a book is much more difficult for me.

“It’s a lot more long-winded and time-consuming.”

The 75-year-old Belfast-born balladeer said he has been scribbling so much of his thoughts he doesn’t know how far along he is with his book.

He added: “I don’t know, because it’s all in different notebooks and I have to compile it.”

Van Morrison on stage at the Europa Hotel in Belfast

But he said he has wondered if he had been taken advantage of in the past after going over his life and found it strange looking back on his life.

He said: “In some ways — one finds out a lot that you didn’t see or glossed over at the time.

“You didn’t quite look at it that way when it was happening, but then you realise, ‘Oh, that’s what was going on. Maybe I was hoodwinked’.”

Asked for an example by Record Collector he cited his past 50 years ago when he was pals with The Doors frontman Jim Morrison.

He said: “There’s quite a bit on a certain time — say ‘66 to ‘67. For instance, take that whole Whisky A Go Go scene (in Los Angeles) and hanging out with Jim Morrison. He was just a normal guy, y’know, like all of them are. I was a friend and how he’s portrayed now is not him.

“It’s nothing to do with the person whatsoever, it’s just a massive projection. So, there’s a lot about that period, because a lot of things springboarded from that time, for some reason, into other things.”