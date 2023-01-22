Veteran coach Bill Laverty (79) says training can steer youngsters on probation away from life of crime

Bill Laverty takes boxing and circuits classes in Glenmore Activity Centre in Lisburn and is still going strong despite having two knee replacements. Pic: Peter Morrison

Veteran boxing coach Bill Laverty believes training for the squared circle could help youngsters on probation from being knocked out by a life of crime.

Trainer Bill (79), from Downpatrick, has been coaching fighters, sportspeople and fitness enthusiasts for five decades and is still going strong as he approaches his 80th birthday.

As part of his work the former amateur champion has been involved in informal discussions around how boxing might help steer young offenders on probation away from criminality.

In 2020, former world champion boxer Carl Frampton and double-Olympic medallist Paddy Barnes visited Hydebank Prison as part of a similar pilot scheme.

Bill, who has also worked with recovering drug addicts and special needs groups in the past, says it could work.

Bill Laverty takes boxing and circuits classes in Glenmore Activity Centre in Lisburn and is still going strong despite having two knee replacements. Pic: Peter Morrison

He told Sunday Life: “I have been training a very high-profile legal client for a long time, I can’t name them unfortunately, and they told me recently they’re looking at bringing in boxing as part of probation work with youngsters.

“I think the idea is it would help set them straight again, to me it’s very interesting, instead of putting people in jail they’re looking at partnering them with sports mentors.

“It could work and it might save a lot of money too, it costs a lot of money to keep them in prison, I have worked with people in the past who have managed to turn their lives around due to commitment to boxing.

“I’ve done a lot of that stuff over the years and I don’t mind helping anybody, I don’t know if they’d want me to be involved and I’m not sure I should be but I think it’s a good idea.

“I’ve been lucky, I have had a very straight line in my life and the same has gone for my children and grandchildren but not everybody has.

“I think it’s a good idea in principle but it may not work in practice, you’d have to try it out first I suppose.”

Carl Frampton, Naomi Long and Paddy Barnes visiting Hydebank in 2020

Bill, a grandfather of eight who now lives in Lisburn after living in south Belfast for many years, runs several boxing exercise classes each week and particularly enjoys working with people of a similar vintage.

He said: “I still get a buzz with it, I’ve met so many wonderful people and I love using everything I have learned to help other people.

“I’m taking boxercise classes at the moment for Lisburn & Castlereagh Council with older people in the mornings and we’re getting people up to 80 years of age coming along, it’s wonderful.

“I invented a thing called boxerobics about 25 years ago which is a bit like shadowboxing at the start, we usually do it to the song Footloose.

“So you have a group of older people like myself shadowboxing to Footloose, it’s great fun. I had one lady tell me the other day the song came on in the car and she wanted to jump out and start boxing.

“They don’t know how old I am because I never tell them, although they’ll know now!”

Bill has worked with former Irish rugby international John Andress for several years and has a number of high-profile clients alongside his community and charity work.

Bill Laverty pictured with other personal trainers in Kona, Hawaii

Despite nearing his 80th birthday there is no danger of retirement for the septuagenarian as he looks forward to 2023.

He added: “I love what I do, I think life is about what comes off you, you know? I’m hoping we can get more people to come to the classes and I can just keep going.

“There’s no slowing me down, I have a wee bit of a cold at the moment and I can’t wait for it to pass so I can get back to training.

“I have a 20-minute routine each morning and once I’ve done it that’s me, I’m like a coiled spring, I work on energy levels.

“I have to take the dog for a walk for a mile each day too, so he’s my coach, he’s by the door every morning looking at me as if to say ‘let’s go!’ so that’s me seven days a week.

“I have been doing this for such a long time and it’s great to see people getting something out of it. I was walking around Omagh recently and a woman came up to me and asked was I Bill who used to do the boxing classes in Mallusk, just outside north Belfast.

“She told me I had changed her life years and years ago and inspired her to change her job, I was in shock.”

He jokingly added: “When my wife saw her she thought she was someone from my past which was awkward!”