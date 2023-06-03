Victims groups urge extension to 2024 deadline for Troubles payments

Awards for injuries range from £2k to £12k for those maimed or disabled during conflict

Victims groups are demanding the government extend the deadline for backdated payments for people injured and disabled in the Troubles.

At present the cut-off date for the awards to be backdated is August of next year — just over 15 months away.

Campaigning and care organisations also want the current scheme for applications to the so-called victims ‘pension’ to be extended beyond the present end point of August 2026.

The calls from the Wave Trauma Centre and others comes after Sunday Life revealed just under 300 payments have been made from the Troubles Permanent Disablement Scheme out of more than 4,200 applications.

The appeal has been made directly to Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris who has to review the scheme whether or not the Stormont Executive returns in the mid to long term.

Dr Sandra Peake, chief executive officer of Wave, said victims groups are experiencing a significant backlog of cases.

“We would strongly urge that the August 2024 cut-off point for applicants to receive backdated payments is extended and the deadline for applications beyond the current end point of August 2026 is also extended,” she said.

“We understand the frustration felt by those who have found the process more complex and slower than they expected but now that the scheme is underway, we expect more cases to be processed more quickly.” Kenny Donaldson of the South East Fermanagh Foundation organisation said demand for its counselling and wellbeing services has significantly increased since the introduction of the Troubles pensions process.

He said the group had regularly raised the issues with the Victims Payment Board, the Commissioner for Victims and the Victims and Survivors Service.

In response, the Northern Ireland Office said that while the scheme is a devolved matter, which is delivered by the Department of Justice. Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris “is required to carry out a review of the scheme in the coming months”. It added: “This review requires consultation with the President of the Scheme, Mr Justice McAlinden, and others and will consider a number of issues which relate to the operation of the scheme.

“The Troubles Permanent Disablement Scheme, which opened in August 2021, provides much-needed acknowledgement and support to those victims and their families who have suffered, and continue to suffer, as a result of being injured in the Troubles.”

With a recent uplift in line with inflation, the range of awards under the scheme start from £2,298 up to £11,490 a year.

But a survivor of the Loughinisland atrocity, in which six people were shot dead by the UVF in June 1994, recently branded the assessment of compensation for Troubles victims a “disgrace” after revealing he was awarded just £44 a week.

The Victims Payment Board has said the level of payment under the scheme depends on the extent of permanent disability arising from a bombing, shooting or other incident.