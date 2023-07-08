Victims’ loved ones left out in cold over Troubles pensions

Government action to help people hurt in the Troubles has left out the spouses and partners of victims.

The WAVE victim support group said the effective exclusion of the bereaved must end without further delay.

Sunday Life revealed last month that victims’ groups had complained that the assessment process in the Troubles Permanent Disablement Scheme was slow, although progress is being made.

But WAVE’s Dr Sandra Peake said: “In terms of the bereaved, this scheme was never designed or intended to cover their experience.

“The title of the scheme refers to ‘disablement’. Claimants are assessed on degrees of disablement, either physical or psychological or both, plotted on a scale between 20 percent and 100 percent.

“Frankly, it is invidious to apply that to the bereaved.

“There will be limited circumstances in which someone who was bereaved will be eligible to apply to the scheme — for example, if they were present at the death of their loved one. But those cases will be the exception.

“The campaign driven by the WAVE Injured Group, which resulted in the current scheme, was essentially about recognition for the severely injured, and we believe the bereaved also deserve recognition.”

Dr Peake also insisted it was not about compensation or “putting a figure on the life of a loved one”.

“The injured pension campaign took over a decade to achieve success in the form of legislation, and we would not envisage putting the bereaved through that kind of process,” she said.

WAVE has produced a set of proposals on how the bereaved could be given recognition without the need for the passing of legislation, with Stormont still dormant and likely to remain mothballed for some time.

A paper has been sent to the Executive Office, even though ministers are not in place, as well as to the Northern Ireland Office, Commissioner for Victims and Survivors Ian Jeffers and the Victims And Survivors Service.

“This pressing issue should be taken forward without delay,” Dr Peake said.

The Executive Office said it was aware of the issues affecting bereaved victims of the Troubles.

“We will ensure that these are included in the development of a new victims’ strategy for consideration by ministers,” it added.

Stormont and Westminster were at loggerheads for years over how the scheme aimed at disablement should be funded, with estimated costs over the next 20 to 30 years potentially topping £1.2bn.

The stand-off came to an end when, in a landmark ruling, Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan said there was a legal duty on the Executive Office in relation to the funding.