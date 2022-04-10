Video: Feral teenagers’ attack on police in Co Down village caught on camera

Two PSNI officers were filmed being surrounded and attacked by a gang of youths while trying to make a late-night arrest.

The recording of the sinister incident, which happened in Killough, Co Down, has been widely shared on social media and condemned by politicians.

A PSNI spokeswoman confirmed no arrests had been made despite the faces of those involved being caught on camera.

The attack on the officers happened after they were called to the Kennedy Park area following reports of anti-social behaviour.

Officers struggling with one of the youths

The recording shows them trying to arrest a youth who is brought to the ground after a struggle.

The cops are then surrounded by a crowd of teenagers who hurl abuse, attack police and free their friend.

One youth kicks the wing mirror of an unmarked PSNI car while the officers retreat for their own safety.

One of the attackers kicks the wing mirror of an unmarked police car

A police spokesman said: “The PSNI received a report of anti-social behaviour in the Kennedy Park area of Killough on Saturday, March 26. Officers attended the area and are aware of a video circulating on social media. No arrests were made and enquiries continue.”

SDLP South Down Assembly candidate Colin McGrath, who has seen the video, added: “Killough is a settled village with a community that has transformed over the last number of years. It is a beautiful and peaceful community.

“The attack on police is shocking and out of character for the area. Those responsible need to be held to account for their actions. I know that doesn’t represent the vast majority of people here, who will have no time for this kind of behaviour.”